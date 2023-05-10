Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers will take on Guatemala nine days before facing Guadeloupe in their first 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier.
On June 11, the Soca Warriors play Guatemala in a friendly at Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania, USA. The teams last met at the preliminary stage of the 2021 Gold Cup, drawing 1-1.
The friendly was originally scheduled for San Jose, California, but was shifted to the East Coast after being informed by CONCACAF that they could not play warm up matches in a state where the Gold Cup is being held. There are scheduled 2023 Gold Cup matches in the California cities of Inglewood, San Diego and Santa Clara. Guatemala was also due to play Jamaica on June 14 but that was cancelled.
The Soca Warriors’ most recent loss to Guatemala was a 5-1 whipping in a 2005 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Since then, T&T have gone unbeaten against Guatemala in their last eight clashes.
T&T were also due to play Qatar on June 8, before entering the 2023 Gold Cup qualifying tournament in which they play a straight knockout against Guadeloupe on June 16.
On June 20, the winner of the aforementioned match will face the winner of another knockout tie, between Guyana and Grenada, for a spot in the main draw of the 2023 Gold Cup, which runs from June 24-July 16.
At a recent media conference, TTFA press officer Shaun Fuentes announced that both the Guatemala and Qatar friendlies were affected by a new Gold Cup tournament ruling.
“It’s a Gold Cup ruling that they (CONCACAF) have issued (which states) any state or city that Gold Cup matches are being played, they are asking teams that are participating in the Gold Cup, to refrain from playing international warm-ups in those territories,” Fuentes had stated.