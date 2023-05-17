Spinners Afy Fletcher and Steffie Soogrim snared six-wicket hauls but endured contrasting fates, while champions Barbados made light work of the Leeward Islands to finish unbeaten in their Women’s Super50 Cup campaign.
In the final round of matches yesterday, West Indies left-spinner Fletcher claimed six for 29 but her Windward Islands slumped to an eight-run defeat to Jamaica at Conaree Sports Club.
Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Soogrim picked up six for 14 as she propelled Trinidad and Tobago to a comprehensive 77-run victory over Guyana at St Paul’s Sports Complex.
Barbados, having already successfully defended their crown, celebrated by whipping the Leeward Islands by seven wickets at Warner Park. The Barbadians, led by West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, ended on 20 points, six clear of T&T in second, with the Windwards, Guyana and Jamaica all on eight points.
The Leeward Islands finished last on two points – the only team not to register a victory. The Windwards appeared en route to an easy win when Fletcher turned over Jamaica for 105 in the 39th over, Jod-Ann Brown top-scoring with 23. But off-spinner Vanessa Watts then claimed four for 20 and West Indies fast bowling all-rounder Chedean Nation, three for 17, as Windwards then folded for 97 in the 23rd over.
Open Malika Edward struck 35 from 39 balls with half-dozen fours and a six, putting on 65 for the fourth wicket with Pearl Etienne (21) to pull the chase around from 12 for three in the fifth over.
However, the Windwards then lost their last seven wickets for 20 in a sudden collapse, to come up short. Soogrim ensured the “Red Force Divas” ended strongly, her spell signalling Guyana’s demise for 56 all out in the 36th over, in pursuit of 133 for victory.
Veteran West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed had earlier shone with the bat, top-scoring with an unbeaten 54 off 118 deliveries to get her side up to 132 for eight off their 50 overs.
With the innings in ruins at 11 for four in the eighth over, Mohammed put on 48 with the fifth wicket with West Indies player Britney Cooper (18) and a further 45 for the seventh wicket with another international, Karishma Ramharack (19), to lead a recovery.
Barbados further compounded Leeward Islands’ misery, fast bowler Shakera Selman (three for nine) and new-ball seamers Allison Gordon (two for 12) and Asabi Callender (two for 17) sending the minnows tumbling for 74 all out in the 28th over.
In reply, Barbados made an uncomplicated run chase unnecessarily messy when they lost Trishan Holder (18) and Callender (zero) in the ninth over to slip to 41 for three, before Aaliyah Alleyne (21 not out) and Alisa Scantlebury (14 not out) saw their side home in an unbroken fourth wicket stand worth 34. The teams will now turn their attention to the T20 Blaze which bowls off Saturday.
Summarised scores:
At Warner Park:
LEEWARD ISLANDS 74, 27.2 overs (Shakera Selman 3/9, Allison Gordon 2/13)
vs BARBADOS 75-3, 12 overs (Aaliyah Alleyne 21 not out; Kimberley Anthony 2/20) —Barbados beat Leewards by seven wickets.
At Conaree Sports Club:
JAMAICA 105, 38.2 overs (Jody-Ann Brown 23; Afy Fletcher 6/29)
vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 97, 22.5 overs (Malika Edward 35, Pearl Etienne 21; Vanessa Watts 4/20, Chedean Nation 3/17) —Jamaica beat Windwards by eight runs.
At St Paul’s Sports Complex:
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 132-8, 50 overs (Anisa Mohammed 54 not out; Shakibi Gajnabi 3/17)
vs GUYANA 56 off 35.4 overs (Steffie Soogrim 6/14) —T&T beat Guyana by 77 runs.