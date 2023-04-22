St Kitts will host another major tournament when the West Indies Women’s Super50 Cup and Twenty20 Blaze are staged next month.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Friday that the two tournaments will be held in the island from May 8 to 17.
“This year’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze will be a great opportunity for both talent identification and player development,” CWI director of cricket, Jimmy Adams said in a news release.
“We look forward to watching a healthy mix of experienced players along with some of the exciting talent we saw in last year’s Under-19 competition.
“With international tours at home to Ireland and away to Australia this year, these regional tournaments will provide players a chance to fight for places.”
The Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues —Warner Park, Conaree Cricket Centre, and St Paul’s Sports Complex—with play starting each matchday at 10 a.m.
The T20 Blaze will feature five full days of entertainment for the fans from May 20 to 27 at Warner Park, with three matches being played a day, starting at 10 a.m., 2.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Barbados are the defending champions in the Super50 Cup, and Jamaica are the holders of the T20 Blaze title.
According to the CWI news release, the two tournaments come on the cusp of its announcement to start a women’s academy in July for the best Under-23 players in the region.
The news release added this will be a major boost for the development of women’s cricket in the West Indies and forms part of the overall strategic plan to commit more resources to improving the women’s game at all levels.