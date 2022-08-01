Caribbean powerhouses Jamaica annihilated winless Barbados to march to their third straight win in the netball competition of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Playing at NEC Arena in Pool A on Monday, the star-studded Sunshine Girls sealed a crushing 103-24 win, condemning the Barbadians to their third defeat of the campaign.
Goalshooter Shimona Nelson dominated, pouring in 58 goals from 60 attempts while star shooter Jhaniele Fowler arrived only in the fourth quarter to sink 24 goals from 27 attempts in a 15-minute cameo.
Not to be left out, Shanice Beckford chipped in with 12 goals from 13 attempts playing at goal attack while Rebekah Robinson was a perfect nine-from-nine in her second half outing. There was little good news for Barbados, Faye Agard leading with ten from 12 attempts and Shonica Wharton getting ten from 15 attempts.
Nelson and Beckford combined to spur Jamaica to a 23-5 first quarter lead before sustaining their deadly partnership in the second quarter as Jamaica put the result beyond doubt with a 51-9 half-time advantage.
With Beckford hooked at the start of the second half, Robinson then partnered with Nelson to keep Jamaica on course for a tally in excess of 100 with a 73-13 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Veteran Fowler entered at the start of the final stanza, teaming up with Robinson after Nelson was benched, to continue Jamaica’s assault as they outscored Barbados 30-7 down the stretch.
On Sunday, Barbados also tasted defeat, going down to South Africa 81-36 while Trinidad and Tobago also remained winless in Pool B with a 62-28 loss to Uganda.
Jamaica will hope to extend their unbeaten record when they face Scotland today while Trinidad and Tobago clash with New Zealand.