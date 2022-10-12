Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua have been confirmed as co-hosts for the Cricket West Indies CG United Super50 Cup and for the first time the tournament will feature the West Indies Academy team.
Eight teams will compete in 2022 edition of the tournament from October 29 to November 19 and it will mark the start of the countdown towards the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.
CWI announced yesterday that the defending champions, T&T Red Force will host Zone A matches at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
The Red Force have been drawn alongside the Combined Campuses and Colleges, the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Guyana Harpy Eagles in Zone A.
The Red Force open their title defence against the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) at Tarouba on October 31 from 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the West Indies Academy will compete in Zone B to be staged at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua. Each team will play six matches in the group stage with the top two sides advancing to the semi-finals.
For the first time, the West Indies Academy will be featuring in the CG United Super50 Cup and according to CWI the Academy’s participation will give the players a “development opportunity” to play List A cricket against the best players in the Caribbean with the main objective being bridging the gap between youth and professional cricket in the region.
The West Indies Emerging Players side famously won the Super50 Cup in 2019 and six of those players have since gone on to represent the West Indies.
CWI CEO Johnny Grave said they were looking forward to seeing CCC and the West Indies Academy play against the professional franchises and expects the competition to provide players with “an excellent development opportunity.”
“This will help to broaden the pool of players being exposed to highest levels of competition at the regional level. CWI welcomes and thanks title partners CG United for their continued sponsorship of the CG United Super50 Cup, as their investment has proved invaluable to the development of the game in the region,” Grave added.
Meanwhile, the defending champions T&T Red Force are continuing their preparations and while the team has not been selected, head coach David Furlonge confirmed that former West Indies and T&T skipper Kieron Pollard along with fast bowler Ravi Rampaul will not take part in the competition.
Pollard retired from international cricket earlier this year while Rampaul was injured during the Hero Caribbean Premier League and will sit out this year’s Super50.
Pollard led the Red Force to the title in 2021 with Darren Bravo serving as vice-captain. Rampaul was also part of the championship team last year, grabbing four wickets for 52 runs as the Red Force defeated Guyana in the final which was also held at Coolidge. Rampaul was also the leading wicket-taker last year with 14 wickets.
“Pollard is out. We have Sunil Narine, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Mark Deyal and all the guys who have come back from CPL have made themselves available for selection,” Furlonge said. “Rampaul had an injury in CPL so he is out…We want to give some younger fellas a chance as well,” the Red Force coach added.