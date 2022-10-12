Trinidad and Tobago will be represented at the 2022 Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup with two national senior teams, men’s and women’s, jetting off to Nassau later this month.
The tournament is being hosted by the Bahamas Beach Soccer Association in collaboration with Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) and will include the national teams of Colombia, Costa Rica, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Trinidad and Tobago.
T&T women will commence the Women’s tournament on October 21 against the Turks and Caicos and close off the group stage against Bahamas on October 23 at the Beach Soccer Stadium, Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge, in Nassau.
On the men’s side, T&T will take on hosts Bahamas on October 21 before meeting Colombia on October 22 and Costa Rica a day later in the group stage. This tournament will serve as the commencement of preparations for the 2023 CONCACAF Beach Soccer World Cup qualifiers.