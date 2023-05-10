Shalini Samaroo finally calmed the nerves of her teammates in the 42nd over of her team’s run chase yesterday. Facing the final ball of the over from Jamaica left-arm spinner Nicole Campbell with the scores tied, the left-handed Samaroo pulled the short delivery to the midwicket boundary to give the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas a hard-fought, one-wicket, victory in their second round match in the CG Women’s Super50 Cup, yesterday, in St Kitts.
Set a modest-looking 124 for victory at the St Paul’s Sports Complex, the T&T women made hard work of their task and needed the last wicket pair to stay steady. This they managed to do, with Samaroo finishing unbeaten on a vital 14, accompanied by Steffie Soogrim (one).
Their contributions were needed after their side lost wickets steadily from as early as the second over. Samara Ramnath, promoted to open the innings in place of the dropped Shania Abdool, was trapped lbw by the miserly Vanessa Watts (three for 16) with just two runs on the board.
A bigger blow was the loss of Shunelle Sawh. The top-scorer with a half-century in T&T’s opening round six-wicket defeat at Warner Park against defending champions Barbados on Monday, Sawh (seven) was bowled by seamer Neisha-Ann Waisome, essaying a languid drive at a full delivery, with the total on 17 in the 11th over.
The loss of Reniece Boyce (eight) on the same score, four balls later, when she was run out at the non-striker’s end going for a single after she popped a delivery from seamer Kate Wilmott into the on-side, deepened T&T’s trouble, which was only slightly eased by a fourth wicket stand of 25 between Djenaba Joseph and Britney Cooper.
But when Joseph departed for ten in the 15th over, the Divas still needed another 82 runs to win at 42 for four.
Much now depended on the veteran Cooper to take T&T over the line. And she accepted the challenge, getting to 52 off 57 balls despite the further losses of Lee-An Kirby, captain Anisa Mohammed and Kirbyina Alexander. Alexander was lbw to Campbell with the total on 103.
But without any addition to the score, Cooper rashly lofted Watts to mid-off where Keneshia Ferron took a tumbling catch, injuring herself in the process.
Some 21 runs were still needed by the Divas, but only two wickets were left, with 17 overs and four balls still available. Having got rid of Cooper, the Jamaicans could taste victory. But Samaroo and Karishma Ramharack eked out a further 15 runs before Ramharack cut Celina Whyte to skipper Stafanie Taylor at backward point. Samaroo and Soogrim stood their ground, however.
Earlier, off-spinner Ramnath made her main contribution, picking up five wickets to undermine the Jamaican effort after they took first strike.
Former West Indies skipper Taylor made just one, an lbw victim of her long-time teammate Mohammed, playing forward. But Natasha McLean stepped up with an unbeaten 59 off 60 balls.
However, she did not get the needed support as fourth change Ramnath claimed five of the last six wickets to fall.
T&T will next be in action tomorrow when they face the unbeaten Windward Islands.
The Windwards beat the Leeward Islands by eight wickets yesterday, while Barbados also stayed unbeaten with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Guyana.
Summarised scores:
At Conaree:
GUYANA 121 off 34.3 overs (Sheneta Grimmond 24, Shemaine Campbelle 21, Kaysia Schultz 21; Shakera Selman 2-16, Shamilia Connell 2-21) vs BARBADOS 122 for one off 17.1 overs (Hayley Matthews 72 not out, Kycia Knight 40) —Barbados beat Guyana by nine wickets
At Warner Park:
LEEWARD ISLANDS 59 all out off 19 overs (Divya Saxena 44 not out; Qiana Joseph 5-14) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 63 for two off 15.1 overs (Malika Edward 31 —Windwards beat Leewards by eight wickets
At St Paul’s Sports Complex:
JAMAICA 123 off 39.4 overs (Natasha McLean 59 not out, Chedean Nation 24; Samara Ramnath 5-13) vs TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 127 for nine off 42 overs (Britney Cooper 53: Vanessa Watts 3-16) —T&T beat Jamaica by one wicket