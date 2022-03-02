WITH the sport impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions over the last couple of years, Team TTO will send its smallest swim team in the last 20 years to a Carifta aquatics competition.
On Tuesday night, the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) technical swimming committee unanimously consented to maintain their selection criteria and selected a 12-member swimming team and a seven-member open water contingent at their team selection meeting hosted via the digital video-conferencing platform Zoom.
The swimming segment of the 2022 Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships splashes off from April 16-19 at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christ Church while the open water 5k event strokes off at the Southside beach venue at Carlisle Bay on April 20.
Two-time TTOC Junior Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman will lead both squads and is one of three swimmers on both the swimming and open water teams. The two other athletes are Zachary Anthony and Liam Carrington.
At the 2019 edition—the last time a Carifta aquatics competition was staged— ASATT sent a contingent that included 35 swimmers and 11 open water swimmers and placed third in the medal count (43: 17 gold, 12 silver & 14 bronze) and third (676 points) in the team points standings —the metric used to determine the champion team.
The 2022 TTO squad shows an overwhelming weakness on the female side, with only two qualifiers in the Girls 11-12 and no qualifiers and thus no representation in the Girls 13-14 and Girls 15-17 age groups. In the 2019 edition, TTO’s female representation outnumbered the male side 19 to 16 and included representation in all three age groups (11-12-5; 13-14-6; 15-17-8).
This year’s team includes two foreign-based swimmers, Zarek Wilson and Liam Roberts. Based on the meagre size, Team TTO will also be hard-pressed to regain the title they last lifted at the 2010 Jamaica-hosted edition of the Carifta Aquatics Championships.
Team TTO Carifta Swimming and
Open Water team:
Swimming
11-12
Girls—Natania Edwards, Sapphire Wong Chong-Achee
Boys—Alejandro Agard, Marcus Alexander
13-14
Boys—Zachary Anthony, Liam Carrington, Liam Roberts, Giovanni Rivas
15-17
Boys—Nikoli Blackman, Zarek Wilson, Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Aaron Stuart
Open Water
14-15
Girls—Irmani Smith
Boys—Zachary Anthony, Liam Carrington
16-18
Girls—Zoe Anthony, Amelia Rajack, Jade Foncette
Boys—Nikoli Blackman
Officials:
Bertram Blackman: manager (swimming)
Maurice Faria: head coach (swimming and open water)
Nisha Charles: assistant coach (swimming)
Neal Marcano: chaperone (open water)