TRINIDAD and Tobago will be among eight countries participating in the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships from today in Cuba.
The tournament will begin with the team events and this country’s outfits will be spearheaded by overseas-based players Rheann Chung and Khaleel Asgarali.
With the top locally-based female players Brittany Joseph, Catherine Spicer, Aleena Edwards and Linda Partap-Boodhan not available, the France-based Chung will be combining with youngsters Chloe Fraser and Imani Edwards-Taylor.
The men’s team is also not up to full strength with Arun Roopnarine and two-time national champ Curtis Humphreys deciding to skip the trials.
However, it is still a respectable quartet with Aaron Wilson, Derron Douglas and Joshua Maxwell coming out in the first three positions, respectively, to make the team.
Two-time national champ Wilson completely dominated locally for the two years before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a grinding halt in early 2020, and is unbeaten since he returned to action about a month ago.
The Tobagonian Douglas, ranked only behind Wilson and Roopnarine in the country, was only 15 years old when he earned a bronze medal in the Under-21 division of this tournament in 2018.
Maxwell, who at 21 is three years younger than Wilson, enjoyed his best season in 2019, ending the last full year of competitive action ranked eighth in the country. The United States-based Asgarali is a former national champ who last flew the red, white and black flag in the Latin American Championships in 2016.
The 35-year-old captured an open singles title in a tournament in Maryland, USA last month.
Chung is this country’s most successful female player of all time and has five gold medals in singles in the Caribbean Championships.
The 36-year-old was edged out in the seventh and final game by the world No. 135 from Argentina for a place in the last 16 of the Pan American Championships in mid-November.
Fraser is only 13 years old, but she is already ranked seventh in the country, two places behind Edwards-Taylor, the 16-year-old whom she beat to win the trials and then for the title in a club tournament last month.
The women’s trio will be up against the likes of Barbados, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.
All these teams will also be competing in the men’s competition, along with Haiti.
After the team events conclude today, the singles will commence tomorrow and conclude when the tournament ends on Tuesday. The men’s, women’s and mixed doubles draws will take place over the weekend.
There will be no masters, veterans’ or Under-21 events this year.