BRITNEY CHOON and Tsyan Selvon beat two pairs from the host country when the first ever NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Under-23 Beach Volleyball Tournament served off yesterday in the Cayman Islands.
After losing their first match 21-12, 21-11 against Americans Ella Connor and Piper Ferch, the Trinidad and Tobago players battled back to finish second in Group B.
Choon and Selvon completed their campaign in the round-robin stage with an impressive 21-18, 21-8 triumph over Brianna Delapenha and Joanna Robinson, after coming from behind to edge Lucie Finlason and Delapenha’s sister Anjia 13-21, 21-13, 15-10.
Joshua Persaud and Nicholas Williams were opposing a pair of Jamaicans for second place in Group B at press time last night.
This country’s top-ranked men began the tournament by crushing Dean Van Dam and Jabari Powery of the Cayman Islands 21-10, 21-7, but were later beaten 21-13, 21-13 by Dylan McClung and Caleb Blanchette of the United States.
The quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will take place today.
Selvon and Choon won the first two legs of the inaugural the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Volleyball Tour at home in August.
Williams and Persaud struck gold in the first leg, but the latter got injured in the final of the second and they were edged in three sets for the title.