(fLASHBACK)FLYING THE FLAG: Trinidad and Tobago team members pose proudly with the national flag at Piarco International Airport on Wednesday night, before boarding a flight for Guyana to attend the Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships. Back row, from left, Jonathan Cottoy, Josiah Joseph, Aaron Noel, Ethan Ramcharan, and Jerisse Edler. Front row, from left, Liam Walters, Sekel McIntosh, Liam Ratoo, Jannah Mohammed, and Lyllana Boodhan. The regional tournament, which caters to under-11 and under-13 players, served off yesterday.