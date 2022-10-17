SEKEL MCINTOSH is seeded to win all three events he is contesting in the closing stages of the Caribbean Under-11 and 13 Table Tennis Championship in Georgetown, Guyana.
The Trinidad and Tobago is at the top of the draw in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the Under-13 category. McIntosh received a bye into yesterday’s singles quarter-finals, along with second-seeded compatriot Jonathan Cottoy.
The other T&T player in the draw is the in-form Josiah Joseph, who combined with Cottoy to for a bronze medal in the team event on Sunday, a week after completing a Triple Crown at home in the Scotiabank Schools Tournament. The two will be playing doubles together, while McIntosh is lining up alongside Ethan Ramcharan and Jerisse Elder in mixed doubles.
Joseph’s mixed doubles partner is Lyllana Boodhan, while Cottoy has paired with Jannah Mohammed. Boodhan, who has won seven singles titles this season, Elder and Mohammed earned a bronze medal in the team event two days ago.
Boodhan, this country’s only player in the girls singles draw, and Elder are the No, 2 seeds in doubles, while Mohammed is playing alongside Shantal Charles of St Lucia.
T&T’s Liam Walters is at the top of the boys’ Under-11 draw and he received a bye into the last eight, along with Liam Rattoo, who helped him secure the silver medal in the team competition. The two are playing doubles together, while their compatriot Aaron Noel has joined forces with St Lucian Leshorn Francis. The tournament concludes tomorrow.