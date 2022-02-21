BOTH Trinidad and Tobago teams went down when the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition which served off yesterday in El Salvador.
The girls dropped both singles matches, but the boys made it the deciding doubles before Kale Dalla Costa and Tobagonian Jordell Chapman were beaten 6-2, 6-3 by Issac Guerrero and Marcos Cordoba of Dominican Republic.
Dalla Costa had forced a decider by whipping Cordoba 7-5, 6-1 in the battle of No.1 players, after Daniel Rahaman had lost 6-4, 6-2 against Guerrero. The Bermudans are the others in this group and they will oppose the Dominican Republic today and T&T tomorrow.
The 13 teams are in four round-robin groups and the top two from each group will advance to the quarter-finals on Thursday. Only two T&T girls made the trip and they were both beaten yesterday in their Group A fixture against Guatemala.
Naomi Mohammed, who was selected after three players withdrew at the last minute, failed to trouble the scorer against Libyn Garcia, while Brianna Harricharan lost 6-1, 6-3 to Margaux Botran.
T&T return to action tomorrow against the Hondurans, who come up against Guatemala today. The girls have been divided into three groups of three and the top two from each group will qualify for the final six.
Only the winning male and female sides will advance to do battle against teams from Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months. The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16 and the main draw usually takes place in September.
GIRLS (Group)
A – Guatemala, Honduras, T&T.
B – Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Puerto Rico.
C – Bahamas, Costa Rica, Suriname.
BOYS (Group)
A – Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama.
B – Bermuda, Dominican Republic, T&T
C – Bahamas, Barbados, Honduras.
D – El Salvador, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Suriname.