Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell completed her Pan American Road Cycling Championship campaign with a 28th place finish in the elite women’s road race in Panama, yesterday.
USA’s Skylar Schneider won the event while Canada’s Alison Jackson was second and Chile’s Catalina Anais Soto placed third.
Campbell’s top-30 finish saw her earn three UCI points to go with the 20 she earned from the 25 km time trial event on Tuesday.
Campbell, the 2022 First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year, returned to national duty with a sixth-place finish in the time trial last week.
Prior to that, the 25-year-old represented Team TTO at the Elite Caribbean Championships in October last year where she won gold in the time trial event before a road crash ended her season.