Satisfied with getting a first win of the season Sunday in St Kitts, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard expects his players to keep lifting their levels as the Caribbean Premier League shifts to Barbados.
In the final match of the St Kitts leg of the series Sunday, TKR bounced back from their 54-run loss to the St Lucia Kings with a six-wicket victory against the winless Patriots, led for the first time by Sherfane Rutherford.
Fourth placed TKR, with three points from three games thus far, next play fifth placed Barbados Royals tomorrow at Kensington Oval.
Looking ahead to the next set of games, Pollard said Sunday that after the loss to the Kings, there were “big man conversations,” in the TKR dressing room, “where we looked each other in the eye and we spoke about how we want to play the game and guys took it on the chest and came out with a different attitude.”
After Pollard won the toss and chose to field first, a bowling masterclass from Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine caused early inroads, but a brilliant 66 run partnership between Rutherford and Corbin Bosch managed to take the Patriots to 178 for five. This was despite TKR suffering three over rate penalties that saw them eventually have to field with ten men in the final over.
“I thought they got off to a flier in the first couple overs which we expected; small ground, two guys out (in the deep because of the Powerplay),” Pollard said in a post match interview. “Fletcher and Evin, we expect them to go hard, but we knew once we got a couple wickets and the field was spread, we were able to work our plans. I thought the guys bowled well up until the 17th over.”
The Knight Riders lost early wickets in their chase, but Nicholas Pooran produced a sensational innings of 61 to help guide his side to victory.
Pollard said he was happy with the way Pooran and Tucker, “steadied the ship” after the loss of Chadwick Walton and Martin Guptill in the Powerplay.
“I thought himself and Tucker through the middle (overs) gave us an opportunity,” Pollard said of Pooran. “We got to ten overs. We spoke about how we want to go through the innings batting in two halves and we did that and tried to capitalise. And once we have wickets in hand on a (small) ground like this...we would be able to set it up.”
Pollard (37) and Andre Russell (23) finished off the job with 11 balls to spare with a rapid, unbroken fifth wicket partnership of 32 off 12 balls.
As they get ready to face the Royals, however, Pollard said he his team will need to lift their level once more.
“We know each and every team tends to raise their game against us and we have to relish that challenge because the only reason they are raising the game is because they realise this is the kind of team we are...in terms of individuals who have played a lot of cricket around the world,” he said. “We have brought that upon ourselves but we have the opportunity now to try to rise above that and lift our level as individuals and as a team.”
Summarised scores:
Patriots 178-5, 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 62 n.o., Andre Fletcher 32, Corbin Bosch 30; Sunil Narine 3/24, Dwayne Bravo 2/43)
vs TKR 180-4, 17.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61, Kieron Pollard 37 n.o., Lorcan Tucker 36, Andre Russell 23 n.o.)
—TKR won by six wickets.