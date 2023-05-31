Jimmy Adams will leave his role as Cricket West Indies’ director of cricket when his contract expires later this month.
The 55-year-old former Test captain has served in the position for the last 6 1/2 years and becomes the fourth high profile CWI official to depart the organisation within the last seven months.
Head coach Phil Simmons and white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran both quit late last year following West Indies’ disastrous T20 World Cup qualifying campaign while CWI president Ricky Skerritt chose not to seek re-election earlier this year.
“It’s been an honour to have been involved in the ongoing evolution of CWI,” said Adams. “I have had the privilege of working with some amazing people across the organisation and am grateful for all the support they gave me over the past six plus years.
“I wish everyone all the best going forward especially in light of the various challenges that exist both regionally and globally.”
CWI said yesterday under Adams’ leadership, the organisation had launched its coach education and development department which had already produced over 1,000 new certified coaches across the region.
The Jamaican has also been credited with establishing CWI’s sports science and medicine department, and also setting up the high-performance coaching group.
“We are extremely grateful for the leadership and contribution that Jimmy has made over the past six and half years,” said CWI’s chief executive, Johnny Grave.
“He has overhauled our High-Performance structure, especially with respect to Coach Education and Development, Sport Science and Medicine and most recently with the launch of our Academy based at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. I have no doubt that Jimmy will continue to contribute to the game, particularly West Indies cricket.”
Dr Kishore Shallow, who replaced Skerritt as president unopposed last March, hailed Adams’s “composed demeanour and professionalism” throughout his tenure. “Jimmy has always served West Indies Cricket with passion and distinction,” Shallow said.
Adams has copped some criticism over the years, however, owing largely to his seeming lack of visibility as both the men and women’s squads have struggled internationally.
West Indies men are currently ranked eighth in Tests, tenth in One-Day Internationals and seventh in T20 Internationals, while the women’s side lie sixth in ODIs and T20s.
Following West Indies’ failure to qualify for last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, former West Indies fast bowler Andy Roberts accused Adams of being “on a joyride for a long time”.
Adams, who played 54 Tests and 127 ODIs for the West Indies, is a former head coach of English county Kent, where he spent four years before leaving in 2016.