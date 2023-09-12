TKR leave on high

THE Trinbago Knight Riders checked all the boxes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba over the weekend.
Now the four-time champions head to Guyana on a high in the hopes of clinching a fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League title.
As evidenced by their dominating wins over the Jamaica Tallawahs and the St Lucia Kings over the weekend, TKR appeared to be a well-oiled machine.
Their power-hitting, led by Nicholas Pooran, Martin Guptill and Andre Russell has clicked at the right time. Spinner Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein and Waqar Salamkheil proved a potent combination and their pace bowling from Russell, Ali Khan and Jayden Seales was spot on at the start and at the death.
But the Trinidad franchise checked another box, on Sunday, their seven-wicket victory against the St Lucia Kings helping them clinch a playoff spot.
Kieron Pollard’s team secured a top-two finish with one match to play in the group stage and no matter how that final fixture plays out, TKR are guaranteed two chances of reaching the final. And having missed out on a playoff berth in 2022, it was a welcome bonus for the Trinidad-based franchise.
Sunday’s victory was set up by Mark Deyal’s 57 off 45 balls as TKR reached 169 for three off 18.5 replying to the Kings’ total of 167 for three off 20 overs.
“We had some discussions in the dressing room, we knew how important these two points were,” said Deyal.
“Going to Guyana at the top of the table is a nice feeling. We have one group game there so we wanted to make that trip with the business already taken care of so it gives us a chance to relax and rest with less tension in the camp as well,” he explained.
“We are playing a really good brand of cricket and everyone is putting up their hands at every juncture so it is a total team effort,” he added.
Speaking about his second CPL half-century, the opening batter rated it highly.
“This one is special,” he said. “It is in front of my home crowd and it is for my home team and I was very eager to do well coming back home,” said Deyal.
He also spoke of the influence of some of the senior players had on his effort Sunday.
“The nice thing about this team is that everyone enjoys each other’s success. I had a conversation with Dwayne (Bravo) and he said he wanted to see my giving myself a chance earlier and take a couple of overs to assess what’s going on. I took that advice today and it paid off.
Deyal added: “Nicholas (Pooran) had messaged me today (before the game) and told me tonight is my night...and I’m just happy to perform in front of our home crowd.”
And speaking of his partnership of 87 off 61 balls with Irish wicketkeeper/batter Lorcan Tucker he said: “We ran really well between the wickets and put the pressure on the bowlers when they bowled bad balls. It was a good batting wicket and I thought that partnership really set up the game.”
SUMMARISED SCORES
St Lucia Kings 167-3, 20 overs (Colin Munro 72 n.o., Sean Williams 34 n.o., Roston Chase 32; Waqar Salamkheil 1/23, Jayden Seales 1/23, Sunil Narine 1/32) vs Trinbago Knight Riders 169-3, 18.5 overs (Mark Deyal 57, Lorcan Tucker 38 n.o., Andre Russell 29 n.o.; Alzarri Joseph 2/42)
—TKR won by seven wickets.