A quartet of Trinbago Knight Riders players headline the Caribbean Premier League’s Team of the Tournament, but there is only one selection for new champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots—Evin Lewis.
In the team announced yesterday, TKR, the dethroned 2020 champions garnered the most selections, with skipper Kieron Pollard and bowlers Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein and Ravi Rampaul all making the cut,
The team was selected by the Hero CPL commentary team—Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison, Daren Ganga, Simon Doull and Samuel Badree.
In all, the squad features nine Caribbean players and two overseas stars. And the CPL said the selections rewarded “consistent performances across the 2021 tournament.”
Rampaul was the leading wicket-taker in the series with 19 wickets; while of the bowlers who played more than two matches, off-spinner Narine was the most economical at 4.37.
Lewis, meanwhile, amassed 426 runs in the Patriots’ title run. He was only bettered by Roston Chase (446) who was one of three players from beaten finalists St Lucia Kings to make the CPL XI. The other Kings player to make the list were their captain Faf Du Plessis and middle order batsman Tim David.
The performances of Rampaul and Chase earned them selection for the West Indies squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.
The rest of the CPL squad comprises players from beaten semi-finalists, Guyana Amazon Warriors—captain Nicholas Pooran, all-rounder Romario Shepherd and pacer Odean Smith.
Ian Bishop, former West Indies international and Hero CPL commentator said: “The commentary panel, in selecting the team of the tournament would like to commend the teams and players for making the job a very challenging one. A few players stood head and shoulders above the crowd due to their high level of excellence, and their performance simply made their case impossible to ignore. With the remaining selections, there was vigorous debate and sometimes splitting hairs due to the high levels of performance and competition for similar roles from experienced, mid-level and young players.
“The abundance of talent, enthusiasm and passion shown by so many players in 2021 was laudable and once again made the tournament extremely competitive and compelling viewing. We accept and welcome the view that fans will have varying opinions and debates on their favourite players and we commend all the players for their distinguished efforts throughout the tournament.”