Too many flaws

Former West Indies batting coach Toby Radford says the problem with the West Indies batters is that they have technical deficiencies that they need to identify and work on correcting.
Radford, who has been working with Jason Holder on his batting, said that players should take ownership of their game if they want to improve.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio programme in Barbados, Monday, Radford said he was delighted that Holder was able to get the success he wanted on the South African tour and noted that he will continue to work with the West Indies all-rounder going forward.
“Jase contacted me three weeks ago and he’d been concerned that he hadn’t been scoring enough runs. He didn’t feel he was producing what he should be producing and he said I want to work with you again,” Radford revealed.
“When I was there (in West Indies cricket), Jason and I go back to 2010 with the High-Performance Centre with Sagicor in Barbados and then in the first team over a number of years when I was batting coach,” he continued.
“It was great to hear from him and I said the best thing for him to do was to send me some footage of the last year and some net footage and I went through it and then we had several calls and we chatted about a couple of technical things, his balance and position at the crease,” Radford explained.
“He was a bit too far outside off-stump. I said if you can bring your head and hands inside the line of off-stump and keep your weight slightly forward, I think it will be far easier to get up and down the wicket. He then went and had some net sessions and he came back and told me he felt like a different player.
“It showed me that if you do real analysis and the player takes ownership of his game, you don’t have to be in the same country. If you can analyse it and spot what the player needs to do and if it is a quality player like Jason, he can go and put it in practice 5,000 miles away and you can suddenly get a score.”
Radford said the plan is to continue working with Holder.
“If he is passing through the UK, he is going to stop off for four or five days of work or he is going to try to fly me out to different competitions around the world so I can work with him. And to be honest I think that is where the game is going, with people getting specialist coaches that know their game and who they can work with,” Radford said.
Speaking about the rest of the West Indies team, Radford said: “These guys aren’t scared. They are professional cricketers. What they have with some of them is technical deficiencies. Players have a to analyse their video, see where their strengths and weaknesses (are). They also have to look at who they are playing against, understanding their own game and what they need to work on and go into the nets and work on those areas.”
He added: “It is a simple game. It is not rocket science. It is not courage. It is technical ability for getting behind the ball. It is doable if the players and the coaches want to do it. I’ve just proved it. I’ve done it with Jason over the telephone from Johannesburg to Cardiff in three weeks and he’s got his highest score in the last two years.”