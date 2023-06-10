TTO women will not be joining the TTO men’s squad at FIH Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman in January next year.
Coach Glen “Fido” Francis’ side were defeated 2-0 by Paraguay in the crucial women’s 3rd/4th place playoff match last evening in Kingston, Jamaica, meaning the Shaniah De Freitas-captained side just missed the cut.
In each of the men’s and women’s categories in this Hockey 5s Pan American Cup Championship , the top three teams in the tournament advance to the “Worlds” in Oman.
On Friday night, the Darren-Cowie-coached men’s team had achieved that feat when they trounced hosts Jamaica 9-2 in the semifinals.
Together with the TTO men, the other men’s semifinal winners USA also ensured their qualification to Oman when they trounced Paraguay 5-1.
TTO men face off against the USA today from 7.15 p.m. in the final of the men’s tournament.
Last evening in the women’s 3rd/4th place playoff, Paraguay’s double strike in the first half proved decisive, their Maria Catebra (5th) and Bella Lopez (8th) finding the net for the South American squad.
TTO women lost a close 1-2 result to the USA in their semifinal match Thursday night after they had advanced comfortably to that stage via an 8-0 thrashing of Guatemala in the quarterfinals.
Earlier in the tournament they finished second in Pool B with a 1-1-1 record including a 2-1 win over the hosts Jamaica in their opening game followed by a heavy 1-8 defeat to Uruguay before a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Brazil in their final pool match.