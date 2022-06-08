T&T Under-20 squad

STARTING LINE-UP: Members of the T&T Under-20 squad that participated in yesterday’s practice match. They are Marvin Waldrop, Jaron Pascal, Andrew De Gannes, Jaheim Wickham, Jaheim Joseph, Luke Phillip, Isaiah Edwards, Nathaniel James, Kaihim Thomas, Real Gill, Kassidy Davidson

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 men’s footballers drew 0-0 with hosts Costa Rica U-20s in the first of two training matches yesterday.

Both teams are preparing for the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship in Honduras. The match was played at the Complejo Deportivo Fedefútbol Plycem.

“All in all a good exercise for us. It was important to get this sort of match practice against a team like Costa Rica before heading into the tournament. We used the match to look at a few things and to observe how the players would adjust to the conditions and the intensity. I thought they coped quite well and we’ll see how things go again in the second match,” assistant coach Reynold Carrington said.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI LOSE OPENER

WI LOSE OPENER

Shai Hope’s 12th One-Day International hundred saw him become the joint third-fastest player…

T&T U-20 men to face Costa Rica in two training matches

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s Under-20 football squad arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday for a ten-day training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship in Honduras.

While in San Jose, T&T will play two training matches against Costa Rica’s Men’s U-20 team—today at 10am and Saturday also at 10am.