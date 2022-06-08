Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 men’s footballers drew 0-0 with hosts Costa Rica U-20s in the first of two training matches yesterday.
Both teams are preparing for the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship in Honduras. The match was played at the Complejo Deportivo Fedefútbol Plycem.
“All in all a good exercise for us. It was important to get this sort of match practice against a team like Costa Rica before heading into the tournament. We used the match to look at a few things and to observe how the players would adjust to the conditions and the intensity. I thought they coped quite well and we’ll see how things go again in the second match,” assistant coach Reynold Carrington said.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday.