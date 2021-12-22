Unfit Jaguars

Guyana Jaguars’ head coach Esuan Crandon has expressed disappointment at the fitness levels of some of the players ahead of the upcoming Regional Four-Day Championship.
Speaking after only four of 14 players met the Cricket West Indies (CWI) minimum fitness standard at an assessment at Monday’s training session at the Leonora Track and Field Centre, Crandon said while some of the numbers were encouraging, most players recorded disappointing numbers.
“It is disappointing to come and see some guys’ scores drop, while some would have improved and maintained, but it was just to see where they are at and set targets going forward,” he told the Guyana Times Sport.
“This goes to show that what you put in is what you will get out. Obviously, some of the guys have not been doing a lot of work when it comes to their fitness and we already talked about it.”
Among those who met the grade were Veerasammy Permaul who has been the leading wicket-taker in regional four-day cricket for the last six years, Trevon Griffith and Tagenarine Chanderpaul.
Crandon said Shimron Hetmyer and Chandrapaul Hemraj still have more work to do.
The coach said the players had to be more committed and see themselves as professional athletes.
“It is just a shame to see some guys not really making use of the opportunity to get the fitness done and [they] have not realised the importance of their fitness and skills to get up to that standard of performance,” Crandon said.
Regional first-class cricket is set to resume in February 2022, after a close to two-year hiatus, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that had resulted in an abrupt end to the Regional Four-Day competition in March 2020.