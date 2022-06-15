UPDATE THE SCRIPT

WEST INDIES Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has emphasised that Bangladesh are not to be taken for granted when their two-match series against the South Asia country bowls off at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, today.
The Bangladeshis have never won a series in the Caribbean and the Shakib Al Hasan-captained side announced a late replacement yesterday, with top order batter, Anamu Haque Bijoy, replacing Yasir Ali Chowdhury, who has been ruled out of the Test series against the “Men in Maroon” due to a back injury.
The 29-year-old Bijoy, who last played a Test for Bangladesh in 2014, will leave for Antigua tomorrow and will be available for the second Test which begins in St Lucia on June 24.
Brathwaite said despite the fact that Bangladesh are not a top three team, his squad must adhere to consistency against the “Tigers” who will feature some young and hungry players.
“At the end of the day, cricket plays on the day and obviously, they have some young fast bowlers who have some talent for sure and they will be coming and looking to do well, so I won’t say it is an advantage for us. I know Bangladesh will be coming to play strong cricket and looking to win and we can’t take them for granted,” Brathwaite cautioned.
Earlier this year, the West Indies defeated them 2-0 when their guests, so the Bangladeshis will be wanting to exact some revenge.
“We can’t underestimate them just...(and think) that we are going to roll over them. As batters and bowlers we’ve got to stay disciplined. We got to go out there and work hard,” noted Brathwaite. “I thought in the England series we did a good job, as a batter got a hundred every game and that was very good. (But) we just can’t think we will get a hundred just because it is Bangladesh.
“We got to go in and work hard...it is going to be tough but we got to fight...the main thing we can’t underestimate (them) this time. That is the main thing I have been preaching,” added the Windies opener.
As the leader and along with his other senior players, Brathwaite hopes to set the tone for the series with their play on the first day today. He said Al Hasan is a proven leader with a good appreciation of Caribbean pitches, having played previous series and CPL tournaments in the Caribbean. “He would be able to advise on the differences on the pitches and surfaces at different times. So I think it is a plus obviously for Bangladesh to have in Shakib as the captain,” Brathwaite reasoned.
He added that the West Indies batters had faced some excellent bowling by Leeward Islands pacers in the nets and got in some good work in their practice sessions. “Some of the other guys came in yesterday (Tuesday) from Pakistan and the guys are really looking forward to this series,” Brathwaite concluded.
West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas, Kemar Roach
Reserves: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shermon Lewis
MATCH SCHEDULE
June 16-20: First Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10 a.m.
June 24-28: Second Test, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia, 10 a.m.