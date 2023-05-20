Waiting on Sammy

Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes believes that white-ball players will benefit from playing more red-ball cricket.
However, he said discussions need to take place with newly appointed white-ball coach Daren Sammy on the subject before anything is done.
Earlier this year, the three member CWI World Cup Review Committee, comprising chairman Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, batting legend Brian Lara and South African cricket coach Mickey Arthur, recommended that white-ball players in the senior West Indies team should be playing more red-ball cricket to enhance their skills.
The committee was set up to review the performance of the West Indies team at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup after the Nicholas Pooran-led side was knocked out in the qualifying stage in Australia, having lost to Ireland and Scotland.
Asked if CWI made any headway in terms of discussing the idea of white-ball players being more involved in the red-ball game with the West Indies players, Haynes, who facilitated a virtual conference with the regional media last week said: “I think it is only fair for us to allow Daren to come in with his philosophy and how he would like to see things done.”
Haynes said he has had only one meeting with Sammy, who was only appointed white-ball coach last week after CWI opted to have separate coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket.
Andre Coley, who served as interim head coach after the departure of Phil Simmons following the World Cup embarrassment last year, was made full-time red-ball coach.
“He (Sammy) will probably judge how we’ve been doing things in the past and give his input. I know Daren is very enthusiastic about this and he wants to do well. He is coming in with a very good track record as well. As someone who has won two World Cups for West Indies and not many people can argue against that,” said Haynes.
“We are very interested in making sure that we can get the players interested in both formats,” he continued.
“I personally am a very strong believer that the red-ball cricketer will do well in the white ball formats. When you look at IPL and a lot of the T20 cricket leagues around the world, all the players are telling you that their performances and practice in the red-ball game has really made them into the T20 cricketers they are now,” Haynes explained.
“The red-ball will help you with your technique and understanding situations. It also helps with your preparation for cricket because you can’t go into a white-ball format, let’s say T20, and you practise six-hitting and think that will carry you through all your career.”
“I think you need to be playing cricket shots and getting into difficult situations and getting out of it and I think that is where the longer version assists the shorter version,” he added.