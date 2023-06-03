West Indies women will be chasing crucial points towards World Cup qualification when they face Ireland in three One-day Internationals as part of a white-ball home series from June 26 to July 9 in St Lucia.
Cricket West Indies announced on Friday that all three ODIs and the three Twenty20 Internationals that follow will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.
The ODIs carry great significance because they contribute points to the ICC Women’s Championship, which enables teams to directly qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 India.
“The Ireland Series is the only engagement in the region for the senior women in 2023, and it’s critical we maximise ‘home’ advantage in the three ODIs as we continue our qualification campaign,” CWI high performance manager, Graeme West said in a news release.
He added that the three T20Is were also important because it will kick start the team’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 for which the team has already qualified.
“Ireland have shown great improvement in recent times, and the game between the two sides in February at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa was a thriller,” West said. “We will need to prepare well for both series with very clear game plans.
“The squad will get time in St Lucia prior to the first ODI to establish the key roles and focus areas that each player will be required to execute in order to play winning cricket.
“It’s exciting to be taking international women’s cricket back to St Lucia, the island is developing a number of exciting young female players, and we hope the Ireland games can inspire more girls to get involved and start their own cricket journeys.”
West Indies women have won seven of the eight ODIs they have played against Ireland, including a six-wicket win during the World Cup qualifiers two years ago in Zimbabwe that had to be abandoned after an outbreak of the Covid-19 viral illness.
The Caribbean side have beaten the Irish in all five T20Is they have contested, including a six-wicket win during this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.
MATCH SCHEDULE
June 26: 1st ODI 10 a.m.
June 29: 2nd ODI 10 a.m.
July 2: 3rd ODI 3 p.m.
July 5: 1st T20I 5 p.m.
July 7: 2nd T20I 5 p.m.
July 9: 3rd T20I 5 p.m.