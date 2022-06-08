Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip was one of three uncapped players called up for the first Test against Bangladesh to be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, starting on June 16.
The other two uncapped players are wicket-keeper/batsman Devon Thomas and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie. Thomas has played 21 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and four T20 Internationals (T20Is) while Motie has so far played one T20I and was a reserve for the Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.
Meanwhile, Phillip was in the squad throughout the recent Test series victory against England, but has not made his debut to date. He has featured in three ODIs, including last week’s 3-0 series win against the Netherlands and is in the ODI squad for the ongoing ODI series in Pakistan. The Test squad, which will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite, also includes all-rounder Raymon Reifer who has one match on his record.
T&T’s Jayden Seales and Joshua Da Silva have also maintained their places in the red-ball team. Missing the first match is experienced fast bowler Kemar Roach who will have to undergo a fitness assessment as he recovers from an injury sustained in the English County Championship with Surrey.
If he is passed fit, he will be included as the 13th player in the Test squad. All-rounder Jason Holder is unavailable for selection as Cricket West Indies (CWI) has granted his request for a period of rest and recovery. Holder will therefore miss Bangladesh’s all-format tour of the West Indies.
Commenting on the Test team, CWI chairman of selectors Desmond Haynes said: “We are giving opportunities to guys who are performing. We are looking to pick up World Test Championship points against Bangladesh which will be very important. It would be good for us to use our home advantage to win both Test matches and collect those points.”
Meanwhile, another Red Force player, Yannic Cariah, has been named captain of the CWI President’s XI squad to face Bangladesh in a three-day warm-up match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua bowling off tomorrow. Also included in the President’s XI squad were T&T opening batter Jeremy Solozano and off-spinner Bryan Charles.
Haynes noted that Cariah has captained T&T at youth level and he was also the captain of the West Indies Emerging Players team which won the Super50 Cup in 2019.
“We are looking at future leaders. We need to start identifying these persons as early as possible. While we will need some assistance from the territories as well, we want to make sure there are leaders we can identify and begin grooming for the future of West Indies cricket,” Haynes added.
TEST SQUAD: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas. Reserves: Tagernarine Chanderpaul, Shermon Lewis.
CWI President’s XI: Yannic Cariah (Captain), Colin Archibald, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Bryan Charles, Roston Chase, Tevin Imlach, Jeremiah Louis, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.