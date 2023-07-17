WINNING START

The Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-19 cricketers opened their Cricket West Indies three-day Under-19 Championship with a five-wicket victory over Jamaica yesterday, with Nick Ramlal doing the damage with the ball and Rajeev Ramnath completing the job with the bat on the rain-affected final day at Sion Hill in St Vincent,
Jamaica, who were dismissed for 152 in their first turn at the crease, started the final day on 31 for three in their second innings and were dismissed for 145 in 48.5 overs, left-arm spinner of Ramlal grabbing six wickets for 18 runs from 7.5 overs,
T&T, who made 191 in their first innings, were set a victory target of 107, and knocked off the runs to finish on 108 for five, with Ramnath hitting a vital 35 off 59 balls.
T&T took 48.5 overs to get over the line.
While the day ended in joy for T&T, it started with frustration, after Jamaica safely negotiated the first hour without alarm.
Adrian Weir and Steven Wedderburn got the better of the opening hour, with Weir smashing Andrew Rambaran for a six over deep midwicket to take the Jamaicans to 50.
The batter then struck Vasant Singh for a six over long-on and slogged over wide long-on to reach his half-century off 80 balls.
Joshua Davis was also deposited over the ropes by the Jamaica opener but Davis came back with a flighted ball that went on to rattle the off-stump with the score on 95.
Wedderburn and Brian Barnes (16) took the score to 134 for four before Ramlal intervened to put T&T on top.
Ramlal bowled Wedderburn for 38 to trigger the final slide which saw Jamaica lose their last five wickets for the addition of just 11 runs.
The chase was a stop-start affair for T&T, with rain interrupting their slow march to victory.
They were 17 without loss after 12 overs and the going got tougher after opener Justin Jagessar was caught down the leg-side for five off Nashane Meade.
After another rain delay, Ramlal tried to up the tempo against left-arm spinner Alex Hinds but struck the ball straight to the mid-off fielder and had to depart for a patient 18 off 77 balls with the score on 36 for two.
T&T were 49 for three after Kyle Ramdoo departed for nine but inched up towards their target thanks to Ramnath and Rambaran who scored 16 off 46 deliveries to take the score to 88.
Both batters departed before the winning runs were scored but their 39-run fourth wicket stand proved vital in the end.
In other results yesterday, Barbados defeated Guyana by 80 runs and the Windward Islands beat the Leeward Islands by one wicket.
Summarised scores:
At Park Hill
BARBADOS 302 for nine dec. (Joshua Morris 59, Joshua Dorne 56, Nimar Bolden 50, Achilles Browne 46; Isaiah Thorne 3/77, Jeremy Sandia 2/45, Jonathan Rampsersaud 2/77) and 152-4 dec. (Zion Brathwaite 51 not out, Joshua Dorne 41, Joshua Morris 37; Aryan Persaud 2/47).
vs GUYANA 183 (Jonathan Rampersaud 32, Aryan Persaud 31; Isaiah Folkes 2/5, Joshua Dorne 2/34) and 191 (Zeynul Ramsammy 76; Isaiah Folkes 4/66, Nathan Sealy 3/46).
—Barbados won by 80 runs.
At Sion Hill
JAMAICA 152-9 dec. (Steven Wedderburn 46; Jacen Agard 3/10, Andrew Rambarran 3/29, Nick Ramlal 2/10) and 145 (Adrian Weir 63, Steven Wedderburn 38; Nick Ramlal 6/18).
vs TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO 191 (Rajeev Ramnath 63, Olando James 28, Nick Ramlal 24; Reon Edwards 3-40, Tamarie Redwood 3-64) and 108-5 (Rajeev Ramnath 35; Alex Hinds 2/20).
—Trinidad and Tobago won by five wickets.
At Arnos Vale
LEEWARD ISLANDS 141 (Michael Palmer 42, Malique Walsh 42; Kirt Murray 5/31, Tarrique Edward 4/10) and 111 (Malique Walsh 38, Michael Palmer 24; Kirt Murray5-35, Tarrique Edward 5/42).
vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 108 (Tarrique Edward 27, Jerel Jeremiah 23, Stephen Pascal 21; Onaje Amory 5/31, Micah McKenzie 3/23) and 145-9 (Noelle Leo 45, Stephan Pascal 35; Onaje Amory 3/35).
—Windward Islands won by one wicket.