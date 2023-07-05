The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) will host the 2023 NGC-Republic Bank National Junior Championships at the newly refurbished Hasely Crawford Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, with events starting at 11 a.m. each day.
This will be the first event to be held at the stadium since it was closed in late February to facilitate refurbishment work ahead of the Commonwealth Youth Games. The Games will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4-11. Seven different sports will be contested at various venues across both islands, with athletics being held at the stadium.
The Junior Championships event will serve as the first of two test events designed to measure the country’s preparedness to host the athletics component of the Games, and at the close of entries last Friday, 40 clubs were registered with some 350 athletes contesting the 98 events on the schedule.
Among the entrants are members of the national team that competed at the 2023 Carifta Games held in The Bahamas over the Easter weekend. Team TTO ended the meet with 22 medals —five gold, eight silver and nine bronze —placing third after Jamaica and hosts Bahamas.
Entrance fee for the Junior Championships is $60 daily.