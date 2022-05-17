N'KOSI ROUSE captured the spotlight title in the WASA Table Tennis Club Fundraising Tournament Saturday at St Joseph Community Centre, Market Street.
After taking down Riad Abasali 11-9, 11-2, 9-11, 11-3 in the semi-finals, the Solo Crusaders player came from two games to one down to nose out former top-ten player Everton Sorzano 14-12, 11-13, 5-11, 11-7, 11-9 for the Division A title.
Despite the fact that second division player Rod Singh almost made it all the way to the final, he was unable to capture the title in his own league.
The PowerGen player was edged 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-7 by Sorzano in the Division A semis and 12-10, 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8 by Nicholas Lee of Carenage Blasters for the Division B crown.
Singh had marched past Tobagonian Jamali Mauge 11-4, 11-4, 11-4 in the semis. In the other semi-final fixture, Catherine Spicer of Hillview Renegades was beaten 16-14, 11-5, 11-7 by Lee.
There have been no major senior tournaments in the country since the end of 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Spicer played only two of the five that year, but was crowned women's singles champ in both, Silverbowl Championships and the National Championships.
Abhai Lal gave Blasters their second title Saturday when he scored a convincing 11-6, 11-2, 11-6 triumph over Kymani Holder in the Division C final.
Joshua Bhim, the top-ranked Under-11 player in the country in 2019, went down 11-4, 11-8, 11-3 to Lal in the semis, while Holder edged Robert Garcia 12-10, 11-8, 11-9. The prizes were hampers, provided by Toppers Snacks.