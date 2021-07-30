Delron Felix is keen for Grenada to become a respected swimming nation, and wants to play a role in the process.
“For me now, it’s to go home and share the knowledge I got from this Games,” Felix told the Express, “for the people of Grenada to help forward the sport of swimming. It’s time we take the big jump in swimming too like we did in athletics. It’s only a matter of time till we have a big swimmer in a final or a semifinal.”
It sounds very much like Felix has a vision for Grenada to produce a Kirani James of swimming.
“Yes, that’s exactly what it is,” the 20-year-old declared.
Felix was one of just two swimmers that represented Grenada at the Olympic Games here in Tokyo, Japan. On Sunday, 16-year-old Kimberly Ince finished 41st overall in the Women’s 100 Metres Backstroke in one minute, 10.24 seconds. And on Tuesday, Felix was 58th fastest in the Men’s 100m Freestyle heats in 52.99 seconds.
“It was a rough one,” Felix said, following his Olympic debut. “I went out feeling great. Coming back home, I struggled, but saying that I just really enjoyed the moment. It was special to be in that water.”
While Felix was thrilled to swim in an Olympic race for the very first time, he admitted that Covid-19 countermeasures have taken away from the Tokyo 2020 atmosphere.
“It has. I wouldn’t lie about that. We can’t be so up front with people that we admire and we look up to. We can’t go up and get pictures and stuff like that. We always have to respect protocol. But even with the new restrictions in place, it still has been an amazing Games.”
Now that Tokyo 2020 is over for Felix, he will focus on his mission to make Grenada into a swimming nation. The Isle of Spice is very much a track and field nation. James is the 2012 Olympic Men’s 400m champion. He won the same event at the 2011 World Championships. There was a national celebration too in 2019 when Anderson Peters struck world championship gold in the Men’s Javelin.
James and Peters will fly the Grenada flag at Tokyo 2020. Decathlete Lindon Victor is also in Japan for the Games. The lone female athlete on Grenada’s Olympic track and field team is quartermiler Melini Rodney.
Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter was in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre pool, yesterday, in heat three of the Men’s 100m Butterfly. He was second in the race and 33rd overall in a T&T record time of 52.36 seconds. The top 16 swimmers secured semifinal lanes. Haiti’s Davidson Vincent had the 51st fastest time, 54.81.
In the Women’s 200m Backstroke heats, Dominican Republic’s Krystal Lara finished eighth in heat two and 27th overall in 2:18.63.
Still celebrating Flora Duffy’s historic Women’s Triathlon gold, on Tuesday, Bermudians had more to cheer about at Sea Forest Waterway, yesterday. Dara Alizadeh clocked 7:11.14 to finish third in the opening Men’s Single Sculls C/D semifinal race. The top three qualified for the C final, which was contested late yesterday.
“It means the world,” Alizadeh told the Express, following his semifinal. “Things are starting to come together a little bit, which I’m thrilled about.”
The first-time Olympian said that Duffy’s triathlon triumph motivated him.
“She’s the legend. She’s the champion. She’s an inspiration. She’s the Queen of Bermuda now. She gets the keys.”
T&T’s Felice Aisha Chow was fourth in race one of the Women’s Single Sculls C/D semis. Chow got to the line in 7:45.14, and rowed in the D final, late yesterday. Puerto Rico’s Veronica Toro was fifth in the same semifinal in 7:53.36, and also competed in the D final. Cuba’s Milena Venega was fourth in the second semi in 7:41.18, earning a lane in the C final.
At the Kokugikan Arena, Jamaican Super Heavyweight boxer Ricardo Brown lost on points to India’s Satish Kumar. The score was 4:1 in Kumar’s favour, Russian Yaroslav Renev being the only judge on the panel of five to award the contest to Brown. Cuba’s reigning Pan American Games champion Dainier Pero defeated Colombia’s Cristian Salcedo 5:0 to progress to the Super Heavyweight quarters.
In the Men’s Middleweight division, Dominican Republic’s Euri Cedeno beat Argentina’s Francisco Veron 3:2 on points. The split decision secured a quarterfinal berth for Cedeno. Haiti’s Darrelle Valsaint Jr also advanced, thanks to a 4:1 triumph over Congo’s David Mwenekabwe.
In sailing, T&T’s Andrew Lewis remained in 30th spot on the Men’s Laser Class leader board after finishing 23rd and 24th, respectively, in races seven and eight. St Lucia’s Luc Chevrier—28th and 30th in the two races—was 31st overall.
Chevrier’s St Lucia teammate, Stephanie Devaux Lovell slipped from 29th to 32nd on the Women’s Laser Radial standings following a challenging day on the water. She was disqualified in the seventh race and could only manage 38th spot in the eighth. Antigua and Barbuda sailor Jalese Gordon was 37th and 42nd, and remains 44th overall.
The Tokyo 2020 athletics programme started last night (T&T time) at the Olympic Stadium. Several regional athletes were expected to be on show, including Jamaican sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah. The second session starts at 6am today (T&T time).