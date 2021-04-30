Sparkle McKnight was golden in the women’s 400 metres hurdles at the John McDonnell Invitational in Arkansas, USA, last Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete got home in 57.49 seconds.
Safiya John finished sixth in the women’s 100m hurdles final in a wind-aided 13.56 seconds. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student was ninth in the long jump with a 5.73 metres leap and 10th in the triple jump at 11.60. John also competed in the 200m event, securing 26th spot overall in 25.38.
Clement Campbell Jr produced a windy 7.43m effort for seventh spot in the men’s long jump. Campbell was 20th fastest in the 200m in 22.19 seconds. His Pine Bluff teammate, Franklyn Stanislaus accumulated 6,347 points to finish eighth in the men’s decathlon. And Pine Bluff freshman Joanna Rogers returned a time of two minutes, 21.77 seconds to finish first in her section and 19th overall in the women’s 800m.
At the TRUFit Meet, in Florida, Kai Selvon clocked 11.65 seconds to secure seventh spot in the women’s 100m final. In the qualifying round, Selvon was second in heat one and sixth overall in 11.52.
Andre Marcano got to the line in a wind-assisted 10.37 seconds to finish first in his section and 10th overall in the men’s 100m finals. Marcano was 18th fastest in the preliminaries in 10.69. Mikel Thomas finished sixth in the men’s 110m hurdles preliminaries in 14.03, but did not face the starter in the final.
In North Carolina, Aaron Lewis finished first in heat one and third overall in the Aggie Classic men’s 110m hurdles preliminaries in 14.47 seconds. The Coppin State University senior, however, opted out of the final.
At the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Meet, in Kingston, Emmanuel Callender finished second in his section and eighth overall in the men’s 200m event in 21.66 seconds. The T&T sprinter was 20th fastest in the 100 in 10.87.