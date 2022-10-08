PRIYANKA KHELLAWAN, Mikah Stroude and Josiah Joseph will begin their quests to complete a Triple Crown when the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament continues today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The majority of the round-robin groups will be contested and action will continue tomorrow with the knockout draws. The only exceptions will be the under-9 and boys’ under-11 events, which will begin and end tomorrow.
Joseph, who led Naparima College to the boys’ under-15 team title and combined with Luke Kenoo for doubles gold in the age-group last weekend, will be one of the two leading contenders for the under-13 singles crown.
The other is Jonathan Cottoy, who combined with Aiden Noel to secure the under-13 doubles trophy for St Mary’s College last weekend.
The top two players from each group in all divisions will advance to the knockout stage.
After combining with Stroude to win the doubles and team titles for Naparima Girls High School last week, Khellawan will be the overwhelming favourite to complete the under-19 sweep.
The two-time Caribbean under-13 champ will have ten challengers, including Stroude and Rebekah Sterling. Action will begin in four round-robin groups.
The boys’ equivalent event will begin with 55 players in 16 groups. The top two from each group will advance to a second group stage.
Sixteen players are already seeded into this stage, including Nicholas O’Young, Ameer Mohammed, Sachin Ramsumair, Vheer Samnarine, Essa Mohammed, Sameer Ali and under-19 doubles champ Samuel Humphreys of Arima Central Secondary.
The top two players from this phase will qualify for tomorrow’s knockout draw.
Trimont College’s Gabriel John is the top fancy in a field of 19 under-15 boys, while doubles champ Mia Mapp of Lakshmi Girls High School is among 16 entrants in the girls’ equivalent category.
Llyanna Boodhan is the heavy under-13 favourite. Ashlea Mohammed is also in the field, along with Shreya Maraj, the player she combined with last weekend to defeat Boodhan and Pretti Singh for the doubles crown.
Also included are top junior tennis players Em-Miryam and Abba Campbell-Smith.
Younger sister Abba is the most successful 12 & under female player in the country in the last year, while Em-Miryam is currently listed at No. 4 in the 14 & under COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) rankings.
First serve is 9.30am on both days.