Keshorn Walcott grabbed men’s javelin silver at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet in Luzern, Switzerland, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete landed the spear 85.16 metres. Johannes Vetter won with a huge 92.14m effort. Third spot, meanwhile, went to his fellow German Julian Weber (84.95m).
On Saturday, Walcott produced a big 89.12m effort—the second best throw of his career—to finish second to Vetter (93.59m) at the Kuortane Games, in Finland.
At the Blue Marlin Last Chance Meet in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Ruebin Walters struck gold in the men’s 110 metres hurdles in 13.59 seconds. His T&T teammate, Mikel Thomas picked up silver in 13.64, with bronze going to Haiti’s Jeff Julmis (13.84).
Both Walters and Thomas were chasing the 13.32 seconds Olympic entry standard. The Tokyo Games qualifying window closed yesterday. An athlete who has not attained the entry standard can be invited by World Athletics to compete in Tokyo based on world ranking.
Kyle Greaux clocked 20.74 seconds for gold in the men’s 200m. Another T&T sprinter, Kai Selvon was third in the women’s 200 in 25.05.
Jonathan Farinha finished third in section one and fourth overall in the men’s 100m finals in 10.41 seconds. Richard “Torpedo” Thompson was second in section two and fifth overall in 10.44. Emmanuel Callender was sixth fastest in 10.45, while Tyrell Edwards, Andre Marcano and Jerod Elcock were seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively, clocking 10.48, 10.54 and 10.61. Keston Bledman was a non-finisher.
In the preliminaries, Kion Benjamin got to the line in 10.52 seconds and Akanni Hislop clocked 10.74. Both sprinters, however, opted out of the finals. Marcano was the fastest of the T&T sprinters in the qualifying round, getting home in 10.49. Edwards clocked 10.51, Callender 10.52, Thompson 10.63, Bledman 10.64, Elcock 10.65 and Farinha 11.24.
Selvon finished seventh in section one and ninth overall in the women’s 100m finals in 11.85 seconds. She clocked 11.75 in the preliminary round.
Dwight St Hillaire, Rae-Anne Serville, Sparkle McKnight and Deon Lendore combined for silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, the T&T quartet returning a time of three minutes, 15.09 seconds. Bahamas won in 3:14.51.
Benjamin, Hislop, Callender and Thompson teamed up for silver in the men’s 4x100m relay in 39.63 seconds. The T&T “A” team finished behind Bahamas “A”, the gold medallists in 39.51, and ahead of Antigua and Barbuda, the bronze medallists in 39.99. T&T “B”—Bledman, Elcock, Edwards and Greaux—clocked 41.70 for sixth spot.
The T&T combination of Hackett, Serville, Selvon and McKnight did not finish the women’s 4x1. Bahamas “A” won in 43.77 seconds.
At the East Coast Championships in New Jersey, last Thursday, Marcano claimed silver in the Olympic Development men’s 100m dash in 10.63 seconds. In the Olympic Development women’s 1500m, Dawnel Collymore was ninth in four minutes, 36.80 seconds.
At the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympics Gulf District meet in Texas, two Saturdays ago, Taejha Badal won the women’s 17-18 200m in a personal best 23.47 seconds. And at the AAU Junior Olympics Region 09 Qualifier in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday, Shannon Levy-Browne topped the girls’ 15-16 100m field in a personal best 12.33.