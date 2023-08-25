Walcott injured out

Keshorn Walcott sustained an injury while warming up this morning, and did not compete in the men's javelin qualifying event at the World Athletics Championships here in Budapest, Hungary.
Trinidad and Tobago team manager Dexter Voisin informed the Express about Walcott's unfortunate exit from Budapest 23.
"Keshorn just got hurt during his warm-up; he wouldn't be able to compete.
"It's related to his Achilles," Voisin continued. "Currently he is at hospital doing an MRI.
"Keshorn is very, very disappointed after all signs of a good performance in the lead up to today's qualifying round."
The team manager said it was too early to ascertain the impact of the injury on the rest of Walcott's 2023 season.
"Only after the results of the MRI and consultation with his management team we would know."