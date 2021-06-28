Ruebin Walters and Dwight St Hillaire were in winners’ row on the final day of the Bahamas National Track and Field Championships, yesterday.
Walters emerged victorious in the men’s 110 metres hurdles, the 26-year-old athlete crossing the line in 13.65 seconds. Walters headed a tight one-two finish for Trinidad and Tobago, the runner-up spot going to Mikel Thomas in 13.66. Bahamian Jahmaal Wilson was a distant third in 14.23.
St Hillaire topped the men’s 200m “B” final. The T&T sprinter clocked 20.86 seconds to finish ahead of Americans Brian Faust (21.06) and Julian Klenner (21.33). On Saturday, St Hillaire was the fastest man in the heats with a 21.14 run. Only Bahamians, however, were eligible for the “A” final, which was won by Teray Smith in 20.67.
Another T&T sprinter, Kyle Greaux was second fastest in the heats in 21.26 seconds. Greaux, though, did not face the starter in the “B” final.
Both St Hillaire and Greaux have qualified for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. On April 3, St Hillaire clocked 44.74 seconds in the 400m—16-hundredths of a second faster than the 44.90 entry standard. Greaux’s 20.15 200m run in May, 2019 secured his spot at the Tokyo Games. The half-lap entry standard is 20.24.
Both Walters and Thomas are chasing the 13.32 seconds sprint hurdles standard.