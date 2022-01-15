Zimbabwe Under-19 skipper Emmanuel Bawa scored the first century of the 2022 edition of the ICC Under-29 Cricket World Cup to lead his team to an easy 228 run victory over Papua New Guinea (PNG) at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday.
The Zimbabwe skipper scored an even 100 off 95 balls, while David Bennett chipped in with a quickfire 58 off 53 deliveries as the Southern African nation plundered 321 for eight off their allotted 50 overs.
The target proved too much for PNG, who were dismissed for 93 off 35 overs.
The game was the first of 22 Under-19 World Cup fixtures due to be played in Trinidad.
Despite no fans being allowed at the matches in Trinidad, there was still excitement in the air, with Zimbabwe winning the toss and opting to bat first on a good pitch.
Zimbabwe enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, with skipper Bawa keeping the innings together after the loss of Steven Saul inside the first five overs.
Baha put on 69 runs for the second wicket Panashe Taruvinga. However, the latter was stumped by wicketkeeper Peter Karoho for 36 off the bowling of left-arm spinner Kariko with the score 84.
Zimbabwe took control of the game after that, with David Bennett joining his skipper for a century stand for the third wicket.
Bennett wasted little time in settling in, smacking Kariko for a boundary off the fourth ball he faced.
Bennett then stepped up, hitting Boio Ray for three fours to reach his half-century off just 44 balls.
However, he departed shortly after, bowled by Junior Morea for 58.
The Zimbabwe skipper kept his team on top though, smacking Mora over backward square-leg for a six before new batter Brian Bennett took on Rasan Kevau, hitting the left-arm pacer for six over wide long-off followed by a drive through extra cover for four.
Brian Bennett followed up with two more fours off the bowler before he was caught by Patrick Nou for 23.
The skipper then pulled Barnabus Maha for six over deep midwicket to reach 96 before bringing up his ton off Christopher Kilapat. By that time, Zimbabwe were in firm control with the score going past 250.
Kilapat removed Bawa in the 44th over, caught by Kariko with the score on 258 for six but the innings never stalled.
Connor Mitchell stepped in, striking four fours in a run-a-ball 35, while Victor Chirwa struck a pair of sixes and fours in a 16-ball unbeaten 35 as Zimbabwe raced past 300.
In response, Papua New Guinea were on the back foot from the start of the chase, losing three early wickets, which included two run outs as they slipped to 30 for three in the 13th over.
Zimbabwe struck again with left-arm spinner Mitchell trapping Malcolm Aporo lbw for 15. PNG were nowhere close to their target at the half-way stage, with the batsmen seemingly content with trying to survive the overs.
However, Zimbabwe kept plugging away with right-arm spinner Tendekai Mataranyika getting rid of Ryan Ani and then taking a good catch off Ngenyasha Zvinoera to send back Kilapat without scoring as the PNG innings unravelled further.
The PNG skipper Barnabus Maha was the next to go, skying one from Chirwa to Tashinga Makoni to all but end the match.
The Trinidad leg of the tournament continues tomorrow with Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe in Diego Martin.
Meanwhile, the defending champions Bangladesh will be in action today against England at Warner Park in St Kitts.