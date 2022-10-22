Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter made it two gold medals in two days, climbing to the top of the podium for the second time in the first leg of the FINA Short Course Swimming World Cup in Berlin, Germany yesterday after winning the 50 metres backstroke final in a new national record time.
The 26-year-old Carter, who dipped under 21 seconds in the Men’s 50m freestyle final on Friday, continued his impressive form, lowering his own national mark in the 50m backstroke event, touching the wall in 23.15 seconds for the victory. He finished ahead of Italy’s Thomas Ceccon, who clocked 23.22 and Javier Acevedo of Canada, who came in third in 23.24.
Carter pipped Acevedo in heat seven with a time of 23.41 which was the fastest qualifying time.
Swimming out of lane four in the final, Carter finished strong to win his second gold medal in as many days.
Carter, a 26-year-old graduate of the University of Southern California, was second at the turn in 11.40, .04 seconds behind the Czech Republic’s Tomas Franta. Carter surged over the last 25 metres, holding off charges from Ceccon and Acevedo to emerge on top.
“It has been a great start in Berlin,” Carter said after yesterday’s race.
“Hopefully we will keep the streak going tomorrow (today). Just the 50 fly to go. I’m keeping it short this week,” he added.
Carter will swim out of lane four in heat eight of the 50m butterfly today as he looks to secure his third medal in as many days.
His short course best in the event is 21.98 seconds which came at the World Short Course Championships in the United Arab Emirates last year.