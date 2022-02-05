50-0VER MISSION

As West Indies gear up for their three-match One-Day International series against India bowling off today in Ahmedabad, captain Kieron Pollard and company will have a few areas they will want to buck up on, specifically, being able to bat out 50 overs.
Speaking to the media yesterday ahead of today’s series opener, the West Indies skipper pointed out that both teams will be starting at zero but stated that the West Indies will not be focusing their attention on their “formidable” opponents but rather on hitting their targets and ensuring they don’t make the same mistakes of the past.
Looking back at their recent ODI series against Australia and Ireland, Pollard noted the West Indies failed to use up their full complement of overs and while there are some personnel changes geared towards putting that right, he said it was up to the players to make it happen and push their opponents even further than they did when last they met.
For West Indies, veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach is back to add some experience to the bowling, while batters Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope and Fabian Allen will have the job of ensuring the bowlers have something to work with.
“I think for this series, some of the things we need to take forward is how we bat 50 overs,” said Pollard.
“We have not batted 50 overs for the last couple of series against Ireland and Australia, so that is something we need to look at. As a team we need to follow the template and the plans that are put out there so we can be successful,” he continued.
“I think for us it is another opportunity to improve our skills and to test where we are at in international cricket against a formidable Indian team in their conditions. If my memory jogs me right, the last time we were here, we did pretty okay. We didn’t win the series but we pushed them, so now we are looking to push them one step further. It is one (a series) where we need to continue to put our heads together and try to improve in every area of our game that we fell short in against Ireland,” the West Indies skipper added.
Asked about the hosts being considered favourites, Pollard pointed out India were also going through some changes with a new skipper in Rohit Sharma and that “we start zero for zero, so it is a level playing field.”
“We can’t control some things like who they want to rest and again, the pandemic has forced different things to happen at different times. I think for us it is about focusing on what we want to achieve as a team and not who are favourites and who needs to do what,” Pollard continued.
“We need to focus on what we need to do and improve from a batting perspective and from a bowling perspective and finishing off games and keep the right attitude and mentality in the field as a unit,” he added.
Asked about coming up against his Mumbai Indians team-mate Sharma, Pollard said: “Rohit is a good person and knows how to lead and he will be coming in with his own plans on how he wants the team to play, so that will be a learning for them as well.
“They didn’t do too well in South Africa; they will have their work cut out. They will have their challenges and we will have ours but when we start the game there is no advantage and disadvantage. We start on a level playing field and whoever plays the better cricket on the day will come out on top.
The WI skipper added: “The Indian team is a good team. They have done well over the last couple of years, so we don’t expect anything less than a competitive spirit. We have to focus on what we have to do on our side. We have some catching up to do and I think that is what is most important for us going into this series.”
First ball today is at 4 a.m.