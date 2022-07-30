“Barring any injury, accident, or illness, there are more (medals) to come from Nicholas (Paul),” believes local cycling legend Gene “Geronimo” Samuel.
“I don’t think the Trinbago public understands what they are witnessing here,” former national cyclist and former Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Michael Phillips said. “He (Paul) is just a phenomenon and somebody who could potentially dominate the sport a la Usain Bolt for years to come.”
The two accomplished former cyclists gushed about the powerful ride of Team TTO’s Paul to record this country’s first Commonwealth Games gold medal in a historic Men’s keirin performance at the Lee Valley VeloPark in Birmingham, yesterday.
The 23-year-old stood proudly at the top of the podium in earning his first major international gold medal, the first Commonwealth gold by a TTO cyclist since the legendary Roger Gibbon won gold at the 1966 Kingston, Jamaica, edition of the Games.
Paul’s devastating display of speed and power ended the event as a contest midway through the penultimate lap of the six-lap race.
For the first three laps, Paul sat behind Scotland’s Jack Carlin—the Tokyo2020 Olympics sprint silver medallist—comfortably in the second spot, with team-mate Kwesi Browne in third, Australian Matthew Richardson, Malaysia’s Shah Sharom, and New Zealand’s Callum Saunders following in that order.
As the derny—a motorised bicycle used to set the pace in keirin events—departed the track, Saunders jumped from the last spot to the lead on the fourth lap and maintained that position ahead of Carlin, with Paul trailing him. But as the cyclists made the first bend on the fifth lap, Paul pulled alongside Carlin half-way through the lap before zooming past Saunders into a 15-metre lead. The world record holder for the men’s flying 200m (9.100 seconds) never looked back after that, maintaining his tempo all the way around the final lap and across the line, metres ahead of Carlin, the eventual silver medallist, and Shahrom who took bronze. Browne ended sixth.
Samuel was impressed by Paul’s performance.
“He made it look easy,” Samuel said. “I expect, especially coming off wins against the World and Olympic champion (Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen in the Nations Cup)... I expect him to get a gold in everything he enters. He is in a class by himself.”
Samuel added that even though the Commonwealth region is full of good riders, Paul has proven himself to be in the world top three of sprinters.
“He is in very good form and I am very elated for him and happy for Trinidad and Tobago. We need all the positives we could get right now,” Samuel assessed, adding that Paul and other riders are reaping the rewards from their time training at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland.
For Phillips, Paul gave a preview of his performance yesterday with his victory over Lavreysen at the UCI Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, two-and-a-half weeks prior to this Birmingham assignment.
“I will tell you what was a major indicator...In that first ride in the Men’s sprint, Nicholas didn’t get out of his seat to beat Lavreysen. I have never seen someone treat a reigning World and Olympic champion like that,” Phillips said.
Phillips added the local public is failing to understand the significance of what the 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint champion is now achieving.
“I can tell you from conversations that I have had (with renowned international cycling people) that they can’t understand how we don’t understand how huge it is that a cyclist from a small island, a Caribbean boy is dominating a European-stronghold sport. It goes to show his ability and luckily for us, he has age on his side,” Phillips said. He added that Paul also possesses the calm but strong mental disposition to be a world-beater.
“I knew it would just be a matter of time after he started tasting victory. He is a phenomenon, somebody who can dominate this sport, the equivalent of Usain Bolt in cycling,” Phillips said. “He is now getting started...What you saw there (in Birmingham) is not normal and there is more to come.”
Carter misses out on medal
Meanwhile, a misjudged finish cost top swimmer Dylan Carter a medal as he missed the podium by one hundredth of a second at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre yesterday afternoon.
Carter was in third for 49.9 metres of the men’s 50m butterfly but had to take a couple of extra butterfly kicks at the finish, allowing New Zealand’s Cameron Gray to edge him for the bronze (23.27 to 23.28 seconds).
Hometown favourite Benjamin Proud produced a Games record 22.81 swim to claim the gold ahead of Singapore’s Tzen Wei Teong (23.21).
Carter, the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist in this event, would have been disappointed after coming off a fourth-placed finish in the 50 fly at the FINA World Aquatics Championships last month when he beat both Proud and Teong in Budapest, Hungary.
His compatriot Cherelle Thompson failed to advance to the final, finishing 13th overall in the women’s 50m freestyle after placing sixth in semi-final two in 25.70 seconds.
In the morning preliminaries, she had qualified 11th fastest in placing second in heat seven in 25.84.
3x3 men lose
In men’s basketball 3x3, Team TTO suffered defeats in both their games, losing by identical 6-21 results to Australia and England.
Newman-Achee fails to advance
And in artistic gymnastics, TTO’s Annalise Newman-Achee finished 26th of 30 and failed to advance past the first round in the women’s all-around competition.