Ahye golden in Arizona

Michelle-Lee Ahye dominated her rivals to strike gold in the women’s 60 metres dash at the Ron Mann Classic in Arizona, USA, last Friday.
Ahye crossed the line in 7.20 seconds for a huge cushion on American Alyssa Colbert, the runner-up in 7.37. Ahye was also fastest in the qualifying round, the Trinidad and Tobago sprint star winning her heat in 7.27.
On Saturday, at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Nebraska, Jerod Elcock earned silver in the men’s 60m dash in 6.75 seconds. The Butler Community College student clocked 6.76 in the qualifying round. Another T&T/Butler athlete, Judah Taylor was seventh overall in the men’s 400m in 49.05.
At the Mets Indoor Championships, in New York, Ako Hislop finished fourth in the men’s 60m final in 7.04. The Fairleigh Dickinson University student was also fourth in the 200, getting to the line in 22.32.
In Indiana, Dominic Cole got home in 6.89 to finish second in his section and fifth overall in the Meyo Invitational men’s 60m finals.
The DePaul University freshman clocked 6.90 in the opening round and 6.91 in the semis. University of Iowa sophomore Ianna Roach threw 14.23 metres for 13th spot in the women’s shot put.
In New York, Jahi Hernandez produced a 21.91 seconds run in the Dr Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge men’s 200m event. The Columbia University junior was sixth overall.
At the Invitational at the Peak meet, in Colorado, Jaydon Moore finished eighth in the men’s 60m final in seven seconds flat. The Northwest Kansas Technical College student clocked 7.03 in the heats. At the Charlie Thomas Invitational, in Texas, University of Central Florida (UCF) sophomore Tamia Badal was tenth fastest in the women’s 60m hurdles heats in 8.61 seconds. Her sister, Texas A&M University freshman Taejha Badal was 15th overall in the women’s 200m in 24.41.
South Plains College student Justin Guy clocked 8.10 for 12th spot in the men’s 60m hurdles. Dillon Leacock was 32nd in the men’s 400m, the University of Houston athlete getting home in 49.70. And in the women’s 60m preliminaries, University of Alabama sprinter Ayla Stanisclaus was eliminated via the false start route.
On the Hughes Fieldhouse oversized track, in Missouri, Justen O’Brien clocked 49.71 seconds in the Bearcat Invite men’s 400m event. The William Jewell College student finished 20th overall.