ALEXANDER HEROICS

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 women’s footballers will take maximum points into tomorrow’s group decider against Puerto Rico after defeating their Guadeloupe counterparts 3-2 in Group D action, yesterday, in the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship Qualifiers at the Rignaal Jean Francisca Stadium, in Willemstad, Curacao.
Scarborough Secondary striker J’eleisha Alexander netted a hat-trick, including twice from the penalty mark. Alexander converted from the spot early in each half-- following fouls against her T&T teammate and Speyside High School striker Talia Martin.
Alexander completed her hat-trick in the 61st minute, when turning in the ball from close up after Bishop Anstey East midfielder Orielle Martin shot across the goal, for a 3-1 advantage.
Having seen little goal-mouth action, Guadeloupe still managed to get into the game and level at 1-1, just before the first half ended, after an initial shot came off the crossbar and the junior Women Warriors’ defence failed to clear the danger. And with seven minutes to go in regulation time, Guadeloupe got a second goal via a penalty after USA-based, T&T goalkeeper Sophia Keel brought down an opposing attacker, when trying to collect in her penalty area.
And the “Guadeloupe chicks” were in ecstasy and celebrating what they thought was the goal to draw them level at 3-3, from a header in injury time. However, the officials ruled offside and the goal disallowed.
Tomorrow, T&T face Puerto Rico from 6 p.m. with only the top team in the group advancing to the 2023 CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championships to be played May 24-June 3, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
However, T&T head coach Dernelle Mascall must be concerned given her charges did not play particularly well for a second consecutive match, having opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over the Cayman Islands last Saturday.
The junior Women Warriors may have to win outright as Puerto Rico are likely to boast a better goal average if they were to win their second match.
The Puerto Ricans had defeated Guadeloupe 5-0 to open the tournament and were heavily-favoured to triumph over the Cayman Islands in last night’s clash after press time.