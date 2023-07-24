Olympic silver medallist and lightweight Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) continued his rise up the professional ranks when dominating former European champion Francesco Patera (28-4, 10 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night, in the co-feature of a Top Rank Boxing promotion at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Davis dropped Patera in round eight en route to a 100-89, 100-89, 99-90 unanimous decision. Touted as a future world champion, as an amateur, American Davis twice defeated Trinidadian Michael Alexander at the Pan Am Games, at which neither proved a match for Cuban Andy Cruz— the three-time Pan American, three-time world champion and current Olympic lightweight champion.
Davis,24, was defeated by Cruz in the final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.
Alexander, 30, has not resumed his boxing career since a horrific 2019 motorbike accident left him injured.
A top-rated amateur for a decade, he won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games; Pan 2019 American Games; as well as bronze and silver at the 2014 and 2018 editions of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, respectively.