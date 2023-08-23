Reigning champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica cruised into the semi-finals but Bahamian Anthonique Strachan and St Lucian Julien Alfred were the fastest of all Caribbean qualifiers in the opening round of the women’s 200 metres yesterday.
The 29-year-old Jackson clocked 22.51 to win heat three in the morning session, 17-year-old CARIFTA star Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands finishing fourth in 22.82 to also advance.
Jackson tasted disappointment earlier this week when she copped silver in the 100 metres, after entering the final as one of the heavy favourites to win gold.
St Lucian Julien Alfred advanced as the joint fastest Caribbean qualifier.
Strachan, meanwhile, crossed the line in 22.31 to capture the opening heat, the 29-year-old finishing ahead of Great Britain’s Darryl Neita who clocked 22.39.
St Lucian Julien Alfred continued to impress following her fifth place finish in the 100m final, also winning her 200m heat in 22.31, and beating Jamaican Natalliah Whyte into second in 22.44.
Jamaican Kevona Davis rounded out the Caribbean qualifiers, following home American Gabrielle Thomas (22.26) in a time of 22.49.
American star Sha’Carri Richardson, who won 100m gold earlier in the week in a championship record time of 10.65, clocked 22.16 to win heat three and advance with the fastest time.
In the men’s equivalent, Jamaicans Andrew Hudson (20.25) and Rasheed Dwyer (20.40) were the only Caribbean qualifiers, as the only other regional representative Nadale Buntin of St Kitts clocked 20.90 to finish fifth in heat four.
Meanwhile, Jamaican Natoya Goule-Toppin and Adelle Tracey, the only two English-speaking Caribbean athletes in the women’s 800 metres, comfortably advanced to the next round.
Goule-Toppin, 32, finished second in the final of the seven heats in one minute, 52.64 seconds while Tracey, who last year switched her allegiance to Jamaica from Great Britain, clocked a season-best 1:59.82 to be second in heat four.