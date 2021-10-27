West Indies cricket icons Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Andy Roberts have been left less than impressed by the West Indies’ displays so far at the T20 World Cup, with former skipper Lloyd saying the side looked like an associate team.
“Their planning seems to be all over the place and I think that if you look at what has happened... 55 runs (against England), we are much better than that,” Sir Clive said on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday.
“The point is that our planning seems to be terrible,” he said. The Kieron Pollard-led team has lost both its matches in the tournament so far. And using the six-wicket loss against South Africa on Tuesday as an example, Sir Clive, who is doing commentary on the tournament said: “We had a wonderful start and we didn’t promote people in the proper order. You expect the captain to come up when you are going at nine an over to continue. You send (Nicholas) Pooran who has not been playing well and you have (Shimron) Hetmyer who’s batting quite well and making some very good scores (coming at number seven), so the planning seems to be all over the place.”
In that same match, opener Even Lewis top-scored with 56, but Lloyd said: “In the Powerplay, if you get to 50 runs and you haven’t lost a lot of wickets, you’ve done very well, you’re looking for a large score... but somewhere along the line we felt this game was about hitting sixes; we getting caught on the boundary. This is a big ground. If I’m on 58 (sic), I’m looking to get 80-90 and I’m looking to get runs if I’m an opener that can take the game away from the opposition. We were 30 runs short today (Tuesday)... so our planning has been bad and I think somebody’s got to take hold of the situation.”
And Sir Clive stressed: “It’s not all slogging. This game is about working things out. We did not look like defending champions; we playing like an associate country.”
Former fast bowler Sir Andy also felt the batting tactics have been bad. “I believe the changing up of the batting order caused problems because of all the batsmen, Hetmyer probably looked the best in the warm-up games...and you moved him (to number seven) and Pooran who batted at five or six, up to number three. I think if Chris (Gayle) is going to bat below number three, then he has no right to be in the team.
“What is he going to do when you need to rotate the strike? Chris’ strong point is at the top of the order where he can set the pace by playing his natural game which is hitting straight.”
And Sir Andy, himself a former WI coach, said the performances so far were not surprising, “because if you fail to prepare you must be prepared to fail and that is what is happening to our cricket today. We are not preparing ourselves for competition; we just go about using the same old strategy that we have used in the past and expect it to work today.”
Lloyd added: “If you have a World Cup to play, have players congregate a week before that game and have a camp. You cannot have your players all over the place. These guys are earning good money, and fine. But there comes a time when... you must come and play cricket for your country... We have to try and make it important to come and play for us.”