ALL TO PLAY FOR

Trinidad and Tobago’s freshly minted world champion, Jereem “The Dream” Richards is calling on his fellow citizens to be a source of motivation to athletes at all levels of development.

“I’ll like to encourage people to support the sport more,” the World Athletics Indoor Championship men’s 400 metres gold medallist told the Express, “from the local level all the way to the top. We have a lot of talented athletes in Trinidad and Tobago and most people don’t know who they are until they win something. So please support and pay attention to local sport.”