Stephen Ames opened and closed with eagles Sunday in a runaway victory in the Boeing Classic, his fourth PGA Tour Champions win of the season.
The 59-year-old naturalised Canadian citizen from Trinidad and Tobago shot a 9-under 63 at Snoqualmie Ridge for a seven-stroke victory over defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Ames matched the tournament record at 19-under 297 after opening with consecutive 67s to take a one-stroke lead into the final round. Jimenez, also 59 years old, closed with a 69.
KJ Choi (65) and Steven Alker (71) tied for third at 10 under. Bernhard Langer had a 69 to tie for fifth at 8 under with Stuart Appleby (65) and Keith Horne (66).
Ames started fast Sunday with the eagle on the par-5 first, added a birdie on No. 6 and reeled off four straight on Nos. 14-17 before capping the victory with a 4-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.
“Even up to 14 it was still a ballgame because it was only two shots still in it,” Ames said. “I mean, when Steven missed the birdie putt on 14 and I made mine, then it went to three again. Like I said, it was still a ballgame, still had to play golf coming in.
“A lot of players always get themselves ahead of the game and you’ve got to stay in the present, which I kept telling myself.”
Ames has six career senior victories, also winning the Trophy Hassan II in February, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May and the Principal Charity Classic in June. Steve Stricker leads the tour with five victories this season.
“I kept pushing myself as the closing holes were coming in just to keep in front, keep pedalling, keep pushing the pedal, and I did,” added Ames. “The way I ended up finishing, I didn’t expect that that, but it came out on top, which is nice.”
Local favourite Fred Couples shot a 73 to tie for 26th at 3 under. The 63-year-old former Masters champion grew up playing public golf courses in the Seattle area. Boo Weekley tied for 66th in his Champions debut, shooting 75-73-78.