Halifax Wanderers captain, Trinidad and Tobago’s Andre Rampersad has become the first player to reach 100 appearances for the club, which he achieved last Saturday, an impressive milestone, having been with the club since day one.
Rampersad grew up in La Horquetta, East Trinidad, and played for TT Super League champions FC Santa Rosa before moving to the Halifax in 2019, on the recommendation of his Santa Rosa head-coach Derek king, who was signed as Halifax assistant-coach, when another Trinidadian Stephen Hart was appointed manager and head-coach of the Canadian Premier League club.
Rampersad, 28, made his long-awaited debut for the Trinidad and Tobago national team last month, having previously turned down a call-up two years earlier due to travel restrictions.
Playing on Saturday for his Canadian club, Rampersad started in central midfield alongside Callum Watson, with that duo playing in front of French defensive midfielder Lorenzo Callegari. Rampersad played all 90 minutes again, tasked with breaking up plays in midfield, as well as linking the defence with the attack.
Celebrating the 100-game milestone with the Wanderers, Rampersad spoke after the match about how much the city of Halifax means to him, and how he wants to bring more success to the club’s fans.
“I can’t say it enough, Halifax definitely changed my life,” said Rampersad, adding that the Wanderers gave him an opportunity after he previously played in the second division in his native Trinidad and Tobago. “All I wanted to do was make the people of Halifax happy, because they gave me an opportunity of a lifetime.”
The only disappointment for Rampersad last Saturday was Halifax losing the lead for a third time in three matches. They have now drawn twice and lost the other occasion since the season began in mid-April. Halifax came agonisingly close to their first victory of 2023, but Forge FC scored late for a 1-1 draw.
“We’ve got to trust ourselves a lot more,” captain Rampersad said. “In the second half we allowed them to get into a rhythm, and Forge is a team that loves to keep the ball a lot, and you see in the end they got a scrappy goal,” Rampersad noted. “We go back to the drawing board and come again next Saturday.”