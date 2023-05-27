ANGEL GEORGE was Trinidad and Tobago’s only finalist at the XXXVII Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament in Poland, despite her not winning a fight.
With just two female boxers in the light-heavyweight category, George went straight to the final where on Friday she was defeated 5-0 by 24-year-old Australian Emma-Sue Greentree. The Australian fighter has an incredible story, having won a medal at the IBA Women World Championships in March, despite suffering from diabetes.
It was an overall dismal performance by T&T’s nine-member boxing team, with only veteran Aaron Prince and Jeremiah Thomas winning a fight. Both George and fellow female fighter Tiana Guy; Donnel Phillip, Anthony Joseph, Nickel Joseph, Ortega Johku and Nigel Paul, all lost to the first opponent they faced.
With just five boxers in the super-heavyweight class, former World Championship bronze medallist Nigel Paul ran into Englishman Delicious Orie, who beat him at the Commonwealth Games, and did so again on Thursday, 5-0.
Guy’s featherweight class had 13 boxers, but the Trinidadian failed to get past the first round, where she was defeated 5-0 by Poland’s Julia Szeremeta, a fighter now coming out of the youth ranks.
Nickell Joseph and Jeremiah Thomas both fought in the light heavyweight class, where Joseph went out in the first round to LESKUR Petar Leskur of Croatia. Meanwhile, Thomas got by local Polish fighter Kacper Gawlowski, with all five judges siding the way of the T&T boxer in his opening fight. But Thomas was on the wrong end of a 4-1 decision in his second when going out to Rafal Percztnski, another Polish fighter.
Likewise, veteran Prince also won a fight. Now a 37-year-old, Prince competed in a packed middleweight division containing 17 fighters. After getting a first-round bye, the 2020 Tokyo Olympian won his opening bout 4-1 over Aleksandr Trofimcuk of Lithuania, but then went out 5-0 to 18-year-old Romanian Dorulet Tiu, the middleweight division third in the 2022 European Youth Championships.
Donnell Phillip failed to reach the quarter-final of the lightweight class which contained 11 boxers. He was defeated 5-0 by 20-year-old Irishman John-Paul Hale. Likewise, featherweight Anthony Joseph, also fell 5-0 to an Irish boxer, Adam Hesson, the Irish Senior Elite Champion 2019 & 2021. But Ortega Johku made a fight of it, before losing his opening fight 3-2 against Poland’s Jakub Slominski in the bantamweight division, where just five boxers competed.