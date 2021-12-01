Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Anderson Phillip has been recalled to the West Indies One-Day International squad for the upcoming limited overs tour to Pakistan and he is ready to make his second chance count.
Phillip made his West Indies debut in the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but was subsequently overlooked for the remaining home fixtures against Australia, South Africa and Pakistan. He also missed out on selection for two CWI Best v Best fixtures prior to the team’s departure for a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.
Phillip was also dealing with the tragic death of his brother Josiah in a motorcycle accident, but he said he was in a better place mentally now and was ready to return to the international stage.
Speaking to the Express last Saturday, Phillip declared: “I am ready. I have been training and I have been feeling good.
“Definitely it is a good feeling to get another call-up to the West Indies for international cricket and it is another opportunity to express myself and showcase what I can really do. It is actually encouraging to know the selectors saw that in me and still have me around also,” he added.
He said that while he was overlooked for a few series, his non-selection did not diminish his confidence and resolve to get better.
“Not being selected, it would never have dented my confidence. It would have just kept me building my game and (having been selected for the Pakistan tour), it is just about getting into the final XI,” said Phillip.
“I have been training hard (since making my debut). Yes, the games have been washed out recently here in Trinidad, and while I did miss out in the Best v Best, I used the opportunity to put in some training for when the opportunity to play presents itself again,” the 25-year-old added.
Phillip took part in the first Red Force trial match last month but did not get a wicket in the fixture, while the second game was abandoned over the weekend due to rain.
“I am looking forward to making the best use of this opportunity to go on this tour. The outing in the first Red Force trial game was good. Yes I didn’t get any wickets on that day but for me as a bowler, once you are doing what you want to do on the field, the results will take care of itself in the end,” he said.
“Yes, this is definitely a good second opportunity for me to try and cement a place in the team. I have been bowling well so that’s why I have been given another opportunity so it is just a matter of being consistent and keep performing,” Phillip continued.
“I am just aiming to make the final XI first and then get some good performances in international cricket. I have been seeing improvement in my bowling and I have been stressing on consistency, so I am just eager to be out there,” he added.
Asked if he had any concerns about the Covid-19 protocols and the security for the tour, Phillip said he trusted CWI to ensure the safety of the players.
“I haven’t questioned the health and safety protocols and security. The past few tours we had we were in a secured environment and it went well, so it is just a matter of sticking with the protocols,” said Phillip. He also noted that his brother would have wanted him to keep striving for better and that has kept him on his toes.
“It is something that he would have wanted me to do. He would want me to continue and not really dwell on the past. That is the kind of person he was and I will take that and use it as something that will help build me up and help me strive for better performances,” Phillip concluded.
The West Indies will play Pakistan in three T20Is and three ODIs this month.