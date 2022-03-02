Khaleel Asgarali warmed up for the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba, with gold at a tournament in Maryland, USA, last month.
Asgarali played unbeaten, winning five times out of five, to capture the Maryland Table Tennis Center (MDTTC) February Open Singles title. In the preliminary round, the Trinidad and Tobago player won twice in group one to confirm top seeding in the tournament.
At the knockout stage, Asgarali received a first round bye. He then crushed Christian Funderberg 11-5, 11-2, 11-1 in the quarters to set up a semi-final meeting with Greg Bartz. There was some resistance from Bartz, but Asgarali prevailed 12-10, 4-11, 11-6, 11-7 to progress to the final.
In the championship match, Stanley Hsu seized the early initiative, getting the better of Asgarali in the opening game. But the former T&T champion bounced back to win the next four games, turning back Hsu’s challenge 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8, 11-7.
In the MDTTC November Open final, Asgarali had defeated Hsu in seven tough games. The Maryland-based Solo Crusaders player was sharper in February, his intense Caribbean Championship preparations paying rich dividends in his five-game dismissal of Hsu.
The Caribbean Championships start today with men’s team and women’s team matches. The T&T men will be represented by Asgarali, Aaron Wilson, Derron Douglas and Joshua Maxwell. France-based Rheann Chung leads the women’s team challenge. She will be supported by teenagers Chloe Fraser and Imani Edwards-Taylor.
Asgarali, who has 2,421 United States rating points, is hoping to make an impact for T&T at the Caribbean Championships.