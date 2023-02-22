Devin Augustine cruised to victory in the Men’s 300 metres event at the Snowshoe Open indoor meet in Minnesota, USA, last Friday. Augustine clocked 34.12 seconds to finish ahead of another Trinidad and Tobago/University of Minnesota athlete, Carlon Hosten, the runner-up in 34.66.
Augustine has three victories in as many indoor 300m outings this season, clocking 34.03 seconds, 34.28 and 34.12.
Jaydon Antoine was also in fine form at the Snowshoe Open, the T&T/Minnesota athlete finishing second in the Men’s long jump with a 7.08 metres leap.
At the Matador Qualifier, in Texas, New Mexico Junior College sophomore Kelsey Daniel struck gold in the Men’s triple jump with a 15.68m effort. Wayland Baptist University freshman Lorenzo Luces jumped 14.47m to bag bronze. South Plains College student Justin Guy picked up Men’s 60m hurdles silver in 7.86 seconds. New Mexico’s Che Saunders clocked 8.00 for sixth spot.
University of Iowa junior Ianna Roach threw a personal best 14.78 metres to grab Iowa Open women’s shot put gold. University of Northern Iowa sophomore Onal Mitchell was fifth fastest in the Men’s 200m in 22.38 seconds.
At the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) Region VI Indoor Championships, in Kansas, Cloud County Community College student Anson Moses accumulated 4,960 points for gold in the Men’s heptathlon. Moses was 11th in the individual 60m hurdles in 8.46 seconds.
Northwest Kansas Technical College athletes, Marcus Purcell and Jaydon Moore were 22nd and 23rd, respectively, in the Men’s 60m dash. Both sprinters clocked 7.01 seconds.
Running on the oversized Robert W Plaster Center track, Purcell finished ninth in the 200m finals in 21.98. He clocked 21.67 in the preliminary round. Butler Community College student Akeera Esdelle was 12th fastest in the women’s 60m in 7.93.
In Alabama, T&T/University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletes, Che Rochford and Franklyn Stanislaus finished one-two in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Indoor Championship men’s heptathlon. Rochford accumulated 4,746 points, while Stanislaus earned 4,686. Another Arkansas at Pine Bluff student, Genesis Joseph was sixth in the Men’s 800m in one minute, 54.77 seconds.
At the Princeton Invitational, in New Jersey, Jonathan Farinha captured the Men’s 60m title in 6.93 seconds. The Essex County College freshman clocked 6.96 in the qualifying round.
Jayda Williams grabbed Women’s long jump gold at the Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) Tune-Up meet, in Michigan. The Lake Superior State University sophomore disturbed the sand at 5.44m. Williams finished third in the 60m final in 7.99 seconds.
In North Carolina, Elon University’s Reese Webster won the JDL DMR Invitational Women’s 60m final in a personal best 7.60.
At the University of South Carolina Open, Limestone University senior Che Lara seized men’s 400m silver in 47.68. He was 15th in the 60m dash in 7.02.
At the NJCAA Region 11 Indoor Championships, in Iowa, Antonia Sealy picked up Women’s 60m hurdles silver in 8.76 seconds. The Iowa Western Community College sophomore also secured long jump silver with a personal best 5.76m leap.
Sealy cleared 1.40m for sixth spot in the high jump. She was sixth too in the shot put with an 11.80m throw. Iowa Western sprinter Elijah Simmons was ninth in the Men’s 60m in 6.99 seconds and 19th in the 200m in 22.95.
Leah Bertrand earned bronze in the Arkansas Qualifier Women’s 60m dash. The Ohio State University sophomore got to the line in 7.39 seconds.
At the Lone Star Conference Championships, in Texas, Jalen Purcell claimed men’s 60m bronze in 6.76. The West Texas A&M University junior clocked 6.74 in the preliminaries. Eastern New Mexico University’s Timothy Frederick finished seventh in the final in 6.89 after producing a 6.83 run in his preliminary round heat.
Frederick struck bronze in the 200m event in an indoor best 21.20. Purcell finished 11th overall in 21.76. West Texas A&M sophomore Ohdel James was 14th fastest in the Men’s 400m in 49.68.
In Missouri, Malachi Heywood finished sixth in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship Men’s 200m and 400m events. Running on an oversized track, the Graceland University freshman clocked 22.24 seconds in the 200 and 50.03 in the longer race.